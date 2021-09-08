What If…? Ep 5 Takeaways: A Zombie Apocalypse with EPIC Avengers twist; Black Panther leaves fans emotional

*SPOILERS ALERT* After breaking our hearts with Doctor Strange's time-bending tryst to save Christine in What If...? Ep 4 and it leading to the destruction of the universe, What If...? Ep 5 sees a catastrophic question being answered; What If... Zombies!? That's right! Taking place in the Avengers: Infinity War timeline, when Bruce (Mark Ruffalo) is sent to Earth by Heimdall to warn the planet of Thanos' misdeeds, Banner is given a rude awakening as humanity is been taken over by zombies.

What's worse; even the Avengers have succumbed to the ugly looking creatures. Thankfully, we get a "revengers" crew as Bruce is accompanied by survivors; Hope (Evangeline Lilly), Peter (Hudson Thames), Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), Okoye (Danai Gurira), Sharon Carter (Emily VanCamp), Happy (Jon Favreau) and Kurt (David Dastmalchian). There's obviously a cure at a survivor camp but the road is filled with zombies galore. Along the way, with several sacrifices (more on that below!), we encounter Vision (Paul Bettany), Wanda and Scott (Paul Rudd). How do things end for the survivors? Let's find out!

Here are the five takeaways from What If...? Ep 5:

You will never be forgotten king #WhatIf pic.twitter.com/pkgAraSuv9 — Jack (-_•) // what if spoilers (@captaincupkicks) September 8, 2021

Iron Man and Captain America as zombies are scary AF

What makes MCU's zombie apocalypse in What If...? worse is said best by The Watcher (Jeffrey Wright) himself: "Ironically, it was the Avengers' heroism that sealed humanity's fate. Because once Earth's mightiest heroes joined the infected, no one else stood a chance." While scary, seeing Iron Man and Captain America (Josh Keaton) as zombies (even if animated versions!) is epic beyond proportion. Particularly, Steve's battle with Bucky and that "end of the line" dig had us emotionally shocked.

Wanda and Vision's love is doomed in all and every timeline

Speaking of playing with our feelings, while arriving at the survivor camp, we're greeted with Vision and his zombie bride, Wanda, as a beheaded Lang and a crippled King T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman) with only one leg, is held captive to satiate Maximoff's hunger. However, Bruce enlightens Vision to understand what a big mistake he's making and the latter promptly fathoms his error and that his mind stone could help cure the world of zombies. However, Vision can't leave Wanda, who has become too powerful to be cured, and he also can't live without her. One more time, we have to see Vision die and making it worse, we have to see a zombie Wanda see a dead Vision. As expected, Maximoff lets her zombie-induced-rage loose...

Hope, Hulk and more sacrifice themselves

It was Hope's relentless attempt to find her mother Janet which leads to her father Hank searching for his wife in the Quantum Realm, only to find out that Janet has been infected and is now a zombie. In turn, Hank, too, becomes a zombie, and like a domino effect, chaos unfolds. As an attempt to atone for her grave decision, Hope sacrifices herself to help the others reach the survivor camp safely. Happy turns into a zombie, courtesy of Hawkeye, and Okoye is captured by Wanda (The "Wakanda Forever" line hits you hard!). Sharon turns into a zombie at the hands of Cap while Bucky sacrifices himself to aide the others and faces Wanda's grief-stricken wrath. Before, even Kurt suffers the same fate due to Wanda. As for Bruce, just inches away from the Quadjet, Hulk finally comes out to play and helps the remaining three fly to Wakanda, "the last human sanctuary on Earth." Speaking of the survivors...

Black Panther's "death" quote is realistically bittersweet

It's T'Challa, Peter and Scott who are the remaining three as they set path to Wakanda. However, since What If...? is the late Chadwick Boseman's last time as Black Panther (voiceover), fans were left gutted when T'Challa says the following lines to both a heartbroken Parker and Scott, dealing with the loss of Happy, Bruce and Hope: "In my culture, death is not the end. They are still with us, as long as we do not forget them," a line reiterated from Captain America: Civil War.

"Zombie" Thanos Cliffhanger

Leaving us with a major cliffhanger, we see zombie visitors surrounding Wakanda, ready to welcome T'Challa, Peter and Scott in the most violent way possible. What's worse? Heading the pack of savages is none other than zombie Thanos with the Infinity Stone gauntlet in possession and ready to use. Making it even more eery is The Watcher's concluding, ominous narration: "Even in the darkest of times, humans will give all to save their planet. Even if it might bring an end to the universe."

Special Mention: Peter Parker's hilarious Gen-Z "So you wanna survive the zombie apocalypse" vlog, Doctor Strange's Cape being a hero and finding his home in Parker, Peter and Hope's unlikely friendship and even Scott's dad jokes, with the "Wingardium Leviosa" line sure to leave Harry Potter fans elated, all were special highlights in this creative, powerful episode.

I would go as far as to say that Ep 5 is the best instalment of What If...?, so far! I can't wait to see what else is in store for us MCU fans!

Which was your favourite moment from What If...? Ep 5? Share your personal picks with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

Meanwhile, What If...? Ep 6 will drop on September 15.