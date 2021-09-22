What If...? Ep 7 Takeaways: Thor turns into a party prince; Captain Marvel makes a badass Earth appearance

*SPOILERS ALERT* After painful deaths, Avengers turning into zombies, Tony Stark and Killmonger's unlikely team-up, the seventh episode of What If...? turns out to be its lightest episode so far with the Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) romance at its center. The What If...? Episode 7 reimagines Thor as being brought up as the only son, without his brother Loki being adopted by Odin. The episode explores how different Thor's personality would be without his God of Mischief brother being around.

Without having to mind his brother's mischiefs, Thor (Chris Hemsworth) as the lone heir to Odin's Asgardian throne grows up to be a "party prince" who throws lavish parties on different planets across the galaxy. Although it's in his Midgardian party that he crosses paths with Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) whom he falls in love with and even bags a date. Thor's Earth party gets interrupted by a powerful Captain Marvel who is on S.H.I.E.L.D's order to send the "alien" back home. The two throw a few punches and it's eventually Thor's mother Frigga who manages to restore everything back to normal on Earth. The episode is full of funny moments that make it one of the most light-hearted episodes released in the series so far.

Here are the five takeaways from What If...? Ep 7:

Thor and Jane's Midgard meet-cute

In one of What If...?'s best romantic moments, Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Jane (Natalie Portman) flirt their way through a party thrown by the "party prince" of Asgard. The duo is seen getting tattoos together saying 'science' and 'magic' on their arms. Jane is also accompanied by Darcy (Kat Dennings) who at one point refers to Thor as "Hottie McScotty." Thor's party guest list consists of everyone including the Guardians of the Galaxy, Korg (Taika Waititi) and also Grandmaster (Jeff Goldblum).

Captain Marvel turns up as the 'party pooper'

After Thor and his pals take over Earth to enjoy a bash, Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) tries to stop them until he is pounded over by Korg, leaving him unconscious. Taking over Fury's duties, Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders) calls on Captain Marvel to clean up the mess created by Thor on Earth. Captain Marvel gets the tag of "party pooper" from Thor after she tries to stop the party and soon the duo have an epic face-off. From knocking over the Stonehenge stones in the UK to other destinations, Captain Marvel and Thor give each other a tough fight until she finally decides to nuke him in the icy terrains of Siberia.

Thor and Loki's 'brothers forever' bond

While Captain Marvel is planning an attack on Thor with Maria Hill, Thor welcomes a beloved guest, Loki who is now a frost giant since he has been brought up by Laufey, the ruler of the Frost Giants in Jotunheim. Loki calls Thor his "brother from another mother" as the duo greet each other. The duo even share the iconic line "brothers forever" during their epic meet.

Jane's Earth rescue plan with Frigga

After Captain Marvel fails to restore things back to normal on Earth and send Thor and his gang back to their galaxies, Jane (Portman) gets an idea from Darcy's only a mom can stop this teenage rager comment and she establishes contact with Heimdall, to set up a meet with Frigga, Thor's mother. On learning about his mother finding out about his antics, Thor tries convincing his guests to clean up restore Earth back to normal. He even puts together the "weird stones" of Stonehenge back together.

Thor's romantic date plan gets an unexpected visitor

After cleaning up his party act on Earth and convincing his mother that he visited Midgard for "cultural exchange", Thor asks Jane out for a date but there's a major cliffhanger is waiting for us and him as he gets visited by Ultron with the infinity stones. Who knew Thor's happy ending was about to get such a massive twist.

With Natalie Portman's Jane making a comeback in Thor: Love and Thunder, we can't wait to see what the Thor-Jane dynamic is in the film timeline of MCU.

