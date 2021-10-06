What If...? Ep 9: The Watcher assembles Guardians of the Multiverse to defeat Ultron in thrilling fashion

*SPOILERS ALERT* After enthralling MCU fans with a cataclysmic timeline where Ultron wins against the Avengers and is now in pursuit of The Watcher, after finding out about his hidden identity, in What If...? Ep 8, the next multiverse-bending question asked, pondered over and answered in What If...? Ep 9 is; What If... The Watcher broke his oath? In What If...?'s finale episode, we see The Watcher (Jeffrey Wright) assembling a team to defeat the mega-powerful Ultron.

Deeming them as the Guardians of the Multiverse, The Watcher enlists (or more like plucks from their respective timelines as shown in previous What If...? episodes) Doctor Strange Supreme aka Dr. Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch, shown in What If...? Ep 8), Captain Carter aka Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell), Star-Lord aka T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman), Gamora (Cynthia McWilliams), Killmonger aka Erik Stevens (Michael B. Jordan) and Thor (Chris Hemsworth). The unlikely allies band together with the common purpose to defeat Ultron, who is in possession of the six Infinity Stones. Were the GOTM able to defeat the fan-favourite Marvel villain? And how is Black Widow aka Natasha Romanoff (Lake Bell) added to the mix? Let's find out below.

Here are the five takeaways from What If...? Ep 9:

The Watcher assembles the Guardians of the Multiverse

The Watcher, who has chosen to break his oath and defeat Ultron to protect the Multiverse, assembles who he feels would be perfect for the job; Doctor Strange Supreme, Captain Carter, Star-Lord, Gamora (instead of Iron Man aka Tony Stark [Mick Wingert], he also doesn't die in this What If...? episode atleast!), Killmonger and Thor. The unlikely combination is not just a laughter riot squad but also work really well together as well. Here's how...

Guardians of the Multiverse vs Ultron is nothing short of legen-wait for it-dary

Along with the return of zombified Scarlett Witch aka Wanda Maximoff, who unfortunately is defeated by Ultron in seconds (that would have been an epic fight to witness), we see the assembled Guardians of the Multiverse being formidable opponents to Ultron, leaving the latter puzzled because of how easy it was for him to break galaxies. This is because, while everyone played their parts just right, it was Doctor Strange Supreme, who was the real deal-breaker on who would win. Speaking of how the intergalactic battle ended...

The bada*s team-up of Captain Carter and Black Widow leads to Ultron's defeat

MCU fans will definitely love the BFFs vibes from Peggy and Nat as their kicka*s team-up helps massively in defeating Ultron. How you might ask; Nat uses the deceased Hawkeye aka Clint Barton's arrow containing Arnim Zola's (Toby Jones) AI and shoots it at Ultron, but not without Captain Carter's brute strength in tow. Arnim's AI takes over and while Killmonger betrays the Guardians of the Multiverse by stealing the Infinity Stones, he finds a formidable opponent for the prized possession in Zola's AI. However, Doctor Strange Supreme realises that The Watcher's purpose wasn't to win the fight but to contain the stones. Hence, Doctor Strange Supreme and The Watcher, together, freeze Killmonger and Arnim's AI in a pocket dimension promising to protect the Infinity Stones. As for Nat...

Black Widow kills Loki in... seconds

While the rest of GOTM go back to the timelines from where The Watcher assembled them, with Peggy also bitterly choosing to go back to her timeline rather than reunite with her first love, Steve Rogers, Nat isn't interested to return to her timeline where Ultron's ravenous actions killed the Avengers and the rest of the globe. The Watcher pretends to disagree and then proceeds to send her to the timeline where the original Black Widow was assassinated to assist in bringing peace and order on Earth. Nat does exactly that with her first order of business, killing Loki in seconds time, with his own sceptre. As Nat assisted Shield from Loki and his army's attack, Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) realises that it's not really his Nat but that she has Romanoff's spirits intact. However, for Peggy, a surprise was brewing...

Cryptic 'Steve Rogers' mid-credits scene

Leaving us satiated with a mid-credits scene, Nat informs Peggy about a hidden treasure, the Hydra Stomper armour, with someone inside it. Our wild guess would be a certain Steve Rogers...?

As for The Watcher, in his own words: "That's it, isn't it? All creatures searching for a place to belong. To call home. As for me, I am the Watcher. The Multiverse, every single world, every story is my home, and I will protect it to the end."

Now, that's the way you showcase a finale of epic proportions, Marvel style! We can't wait for What If...? Season 2, if Marvel decides on a renewal, which it definitely must!

Which was your favourite moment from What If...? Ep 9 aka What If...?'s finale? Share your personal picks with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.