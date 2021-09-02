What If...? Ep4 Twitter Review: Twitterati compares show to Infinity War, fans wish for Dr Strange’s return

The 4th episode of Marvel’s latest Disney+ series, What If… was recently released and it asks the question: What if: Doctor Strange Lost His Heart Instead of His Hands? This episode takes a detour from the mainline MCU early in Strange's 2016 solo movie and instead explores the possibility of Strange travelling to his speaking conference alone and having his hands horribly injured in a car crash with the fellow surgeon and lover Christine Palmer (Rachel McAdams) who is sadly killed in the crash, which pushes Strange to learn the mystic arts.

In the episode, Strange can be seen following the same path as his mainline counterpart, defeating interdimensional being Dormammu and setting up as Sorcerer Supreme in the New York City Sanctum Sanctorum. Although, reality soon shifts further when he uses the power of the Time Stone to travel back to the night Christine died and tries to change that event. As the 4th episode wraps up, we’re looking at our fellow MCU fans’ thoughts from Twitter. Scroll down to see what netizens are talking about.

The ending of Episode 4 of #WhatIfMarvel got me sitting there during the credits like: pic.twitter.com/0P0YOC2kUA — Edy Kennedy (@edy_kennedy) September 1, 2021

Loved this episode so much. Felt like a mini movie. Wish it was fucking longer!!! Also I have a very strong feeling this won’t be the last time we’ll see this strange #WhatIfMarvel #Whatif pic.twitter.com/a0EIlQSYyG — HimsMarvel (@HimsMarvel) September 1, 2021

#WhatIfMarvel #whatif bro that episode left me so traumatised. Giving me the same vibes as walking out the cinema after infinity war… pic.twitter.com/zUjXszdi9W — Lettie:) (@lettielaufeyson) September 1, 2021

