What If...? Ep5 Twitter Review: Netizens term the ‘epic’ episode as the ‘best one so far’

The 5th episode of Marvel’s latest Disney+ series, What If… was recently released and it asks the question: What if: Zombies? This episode packs some entertaining action, supernatural spectacles, and focuses on moving the surviving heroes from zombie encounters to zombie encounters as they try to develop a cure. Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) explains the zombie outbreak started after Hank Pym’s trip to the Quantum Realm, where only Hope’s mother Janet Van Dyne returned. Janet was afflicted with a “quantum virus” which… turns everyone into zombies.

Throughout the episode, fans were held up at the edge of their seats waiting for the other shoe to drop. But before we reveal too much, we’re looking at our fellow MCU fans’ thoughts from Twitter. Scroll down to see what netizens are talking about.

Episode 5 of what if is the best episode yet by far. It has a great horror toned storyline and combination of characters that you wouldn’t expect. Its filled with twists and surprises, emotion is present at all times and the ending is awesome, straight up an epic episode! #WhatIf pic.twitter.com/FcBzcigI2u — rex (@rexthefangirl) September 8, 2021

Marvel hyped this scene up from the very beginning just for bucky to slice him in few secs. This episode was decent but the pacing and dialogues felt all over the place. Also, too much marvelish-humour which takes away the tension from the story. #WhatIf #WhatIfzombies pic.twitter.com/Zhyh3qKOFw — rishiostic (@rishiostic) September 8, 2021

How is it that these 'What If' episodes continue to get better and better? #WhatIf pic.twitter.com/LgFGOfzuUS — Ryan 'All Day News' Anderson (@Ryans_Ramblings) September 8, 2021

Ok but vision not leaving zombie Wanda and feeding her humans is one of the darkest most saddest things ever if that ain’t the definition of love I don’t know what is! pic.twitter.com/iAekhTVjoR —//SHANG-CHI ERA (@giselleb1234) September 8, 2021

I just finshed watching What If episode 5 Zombies I love it was Awesome I love Spiderman survives and Black Panther I like that they did him with no leg like Comics also Antman as a head in a Jar and Zombie Thanos was cool looking great episode #WhatIf pic.twitter.com/WIp2YKn1jy — Grzegorz Galuba (@gregohanhero) September 8, 2021

