What If...? Ep5 Twitter Review: Netizens term the ‘epic’ episode as the ‘best one so far’
The 5th episode of Marvel’s latest Disney+ series, What If… was recently released and it asks the question: What if: Zombies? This episode packs some entertaining action, supernatural spectacles, and focuses on moving the surviving heroes from zombie encounters to zombie encounters as they try to develop a cure. Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) explains the zombie outbreak started after Hank Pym’s trip to the Quantum Realm, where only Hope’s mother Janet Van Dyne returned. Janet was afflicted with a “quantum virus” which… turns everyone into zombies. 

 

Throughout the episode, fans were held up at the edge of their seats waiting for the other shoe to drop. But before we reveal too much, we’re looking at our fellow MCU fans’ thoughts from Twitter. Scroll down to see what netizens are talking about.

