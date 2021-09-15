What If...? Ep6 Twitter Review: Fans poke fun at Marvel for repeatedly killing Tony Stark in MCU timeline

Published on Sep 15, 2021 11:34 PM IST  |  1.4K
   
What If...? Ep6 Twitter Review: Fans poke fun at Marvel for repeatedly killing Tony Stark in MCU timeline
Advertisement

The 6th episode of Marvel’s latest Disney+ series, What If… was recently released and it asks the question: What if: Killmonger rescued Tony Stark? This episode follows the past events of Iron Man from the time he was captured in Afghanistan and sees a seemingly altruistic Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan) -- a bitter Wakandan outcast who's determined to take his country's throne by force -- interfering in one of Tony Stark's formative moments.  

 

Killmonger, who at the time was serving as a US Navy SEAL saves Tony from the Stark Industries bomb that would have embedded shrapnel near his heart and slays the Ten Rings goons who'd have captured him. Which kicks off Tony's journey to becoming Iron Man, and starts off a bromance between him and Killmonger. The Wakadan outcast becomes Stark Industries' new chief security officer and immediately outs Stane for his role trying to get rid of Tony and eventually taking the role of CEO of Stark industries. 

 

Throughout the episode, fans were held up at the edge of their seats waiting for the other shoe to drop. But before we reveal too much, we’re looking at our fellow MCU fans’ thoughts from Twitter. Scroll down to see what netizens are talking about.

Also Read: What If…? Ep 3 Twitter Review: Twitterati REACTS to Loki's final win and Black Widow’s sarcastic comebacks

Advertisement

Credits: Twitter


Comments

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All