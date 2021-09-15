What If...? Ep6 Twitter Review: Fans poke fun at Marvel for repeatedly killing Tony Stark in MCU timeline

The 6th episode of Marvel’s latest Disney+ series, What If… was recently released and it asks the question: What if: Killmonger rescued Tony Stark? This episode follows the past events of Iron Man from the time he was captured in Afghanistan and sees a seemingly altruistic Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan) -- a bitter Wakandan outcast who's determined to take his country's throne by force -- interfering in one of Tony Stark's formative moments.

Killmonger, who at the time was serving as a US Navy SEAL saves Tony from the Stark Industries bomb that would have embedded shrapnel near his heart and slays the Ten Rings goons who'd have captured him. Which kicks off Tony's journey to becoming Iron Man, and starts off a bromance between him and Killmonger. The Wakadan outcast becomes Stark Industries' new chief security officer and immediately outs Stane for his role trying to get rid of Tony and eventually taking the role of CEO of Stark industries.

Throughout the episode, fans were held up at the edge of their seats waiting for the other shoe to drop. But before we reveal too much, we’re looking at our fellow MCU fans’ thoughts from Twitter. Scroll down to see what netizens are talking about.

marvel is sick for this, is it a competition to see how many times can tony stark/ iron man or vision die? when will the suffering stop? pic.twitter.com/Q75kWlH7Jm — saw shang chi (@pinkvelvethobi) September 15, 2021

Spoiler Warning for What If Episode 6 ahead, Tony Stark / Iron Man now has died 4 times in 6 Episodes of "What If...?". I think Marvel just can't let him die without bringing him back in some way. xD — Danoyson (@danoyson) September 15, 2021

what if marvel let tony live through an entire episode atleast fucking once please marvel i need my tony stark crumbs please i beg stop killing him off oh my god — toby (@TOBY_PNG) September 15, 2021

What If…? Episode 6 was extremely disappointing. Killmonger was cliche, nothing changed from BP. He just seemed really lazily written and this episode felt like it was made for the shock value, which only lasted a few seconds. 4/10 — Stephen Strange (@StephanoJP57) September 15, 2021

#MCU #WhatIf #killmonger Bro. I might be biased AF. But Episode 6 this is the best episode of What If so far! pic.twitter.com/Z2CQsXjawW — Major Grace (@grace_major) September 15, 2021

