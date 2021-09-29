What If...? Ep8 Twitter Review: Fans HAIL this episode as ‘perfect’; Mourn Clint’s tragic death

The 8th episode of Marvel’s latest Disney+ series, What If… was recently released and it asks the question: What if: Ultron Won? This episode follows the storyline of what things would have been like if Ultron had gotten the vibranium body he had made for him in Avengers: Age of Ultron instead of losing it to the creation of Vision. It also happens that Avengers apparently saved more than earth when they completed the mission back in that time.

We’ll keep the mystery intact for you but the episode does feature a lot of Ultron duelling against The Watcher in several multiverse-breaking scenes. Fans will also witness a Galactus-esque version of Ultron in this episode, which is of course crowded by Skrulls. The episode also plays on the possibility of Steve Rogers being sworn in as President of the United States.

While this episode is being praised for having the best-animated sequence so far, some fans have a different point of view. Before we reveal too much, we’re looking at our fellow MCU fans’ thoughts from Twitter. Scroll down to see what netizens are talking about.

SPOILERS



-

-

-

-

Clint is incredibly funny and he’s a fucking hero so how the hell can people say with a straight face that Hawkeye sucks because you clearly don’t see the same man as me. #WhatIf #Hawkeye pic.twitter.com/jwwWTfJodj — The Hawk of Iowa (@aw_hawkeye) September 29, 2021

#WhatIf spoilers

.

.

.

.

.

.

. This episode was absolutely perfect & the ENDING WAS JUST… WOW. OMG. The next episode is gonna be Wild! #WhatIfMarvel pic.twitter.com/LDMDmPH8VZ — Tysn Mattis (@tysn10000) September 29, 2021

It could have been that easy... If Vision wasn't stabbed in the back and almost depowered in the beginning of Infinity War... Fascinating alternate circumstance indeed.#WhatIf #WhatIfMarvel pic.twitter.com/Yr2xG62qLZ — Lumina Shirai Blissful Gamble (@kabuki_bee16) September 29, 2021

What If Spoilers

-

-

-

-

-

Ultron vs The Watcher has to be one of the coolest fights I've ever seen that was INCREDIBLE #WhatIf pic.twitter.com/634r4DC70r — Jack (-_•) // CANDICE DAY (@captaincupkicks) September 29, 2021

Ironic. Thanos wanted to split the universe in half but couldn't prevent himself from being splitted in half#WhatIfMarvel #WhatIf #Ultron pic.twitter.com/9bQeosTCka — DOOM PATROL MOOD (@CapSparklFingrs) September 29, 2021

Also Read: What If…? Ep 3 Twitter Review: Twitterati REACTS to Loki's final win and Black Widow’s sarcastic comebacks