What If...? Ep8 Twitter Review: Fans HAIL this episode as ‘perfect’; Mourn Clint’s tragic death

Published on Sep 29, 2021 11:28 PM IST  |  6.4K
   
The 8th episode of Marvel’s latest Disney+ series, What If… was recently released and it asks the question: What if: Ultron Won? This episode follows the storyline of what things would have been like if Ultron had gotten the vibranium body he had made for him in Avengers: Age of Ultron instead of losing it to the creation of Vision. It also happens that Avengers apparently saved more than earth when they completed the mission back in that time. 

 

We’ll keep the mystery intact for you but the episode does feature a lot of Ultron duelling against The Watcher in several multiverse-breaking scenes. Fans will also witness a Galactus-esque version of Ultron in this episode, which is of course crowded by Skrulls. The episode also plays on the possibility of Steve Rogers being sworn in as President of the United States.

 

While this episode is being praised for having the best-animated sequence so far, some fans have a different point of view. Before we reveal too much, we’re looking at our fellow MCU fans’ thoughts from Twitter. Scroll down to see what netizens are talking about.

 

Credits: Twitter


