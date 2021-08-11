What If...? Episode 1 Twitter Review: Fans are impressed with Peggy's Captain Carter transformation

The first episode of Marvel's latest Disney+ offering, the animated series What If...? premiered its first episode and it looks like the show is off to a great start. With MCU's beloved characters of Steve Rogers, Bucky and Peggy Carter starring in the featuring in the animated series, fans were left more than impressed with the first episode of the show that aired on Wednesday, August 11. The debut episode mainly revolves around Peggy and it had a massive surprise for fans.

The first episode revolved around Agent Carter's transformation as she is given the super-soldier serum instead of Steve and Captain Carter's introduction in MCU could not have been better than the way it is shown in What If...?. After watching the premiere episode, netizens couldn't help but express their love for the transformed Peggy who exudes power in the most impressive manner.

Take a look at the reactions here:

The first episode of #WhatIfMarvel was amazing! Captain Carter almost dancing with her precision strikes and athletic moves. Loved it! — Popcultured4 (@PopCultured4) August 11, 2021

Gotta admit, captain carter was absolute genius. Peggy really got her end game so well. Please do more! #WhatIfMarvel #WhatIf — Romire (@RomireTV) August 11, 2021

Captain Carter is doing things I can only hope the new Captain America will do live action but if it doesn’t work out that way..this is awesome. #WhatIfMarvel — 3:18 (@_weezustalkz) August 11, 2021

Captain Carter with a sword #WhatIfMarvel — MCU For Dummies Podcast (@mcufordummies) August 11, 2021

sooo, just watched the first episode of #WhatIf and everything is good there. waiting for another one#WhatIfMarvel — christina (@christi59921058) August 11, 2021

What If...? remains special for Marvel fans as it will bring their favourite actors from the MCU as voice actors. While the first episode of the show saw Hayley Atwell lending her voice to Peggy Carter, the series has also enlisted other big-name voice talents as Samuel L. Jackson, Jeremy Renner, and also features late Chadwick Boseman's voice who recorded voiceovers for an episode before his tragic death. The series marks his final MCU performance before passing. The animated show is all set to release one exciting episode every week and after taking off to a smashing start, fans can't wait to see what's in store for next week.

ALSO READ: What If...? Ep 1 Takeaways: Captain Peggy Carter takes center stage with Steve Rogers and Bucky Barnes in tow