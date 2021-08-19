What If...? Episode 2 Twitter Review: Fans OVER THE MOON to see Chadwick Boseman in the series one last time

The second episode of Marvel’s latest Disney+ series, What If… was recently released and it asks the question: What if: T’Challa Became a Star-Lord?. The episode explores the possibility of Wakanda chief T’Challa becoming the iconic galactic outlaw in a twist that also involves him being portrayed as very different from the Peter Quill version of the character.

Not only do we get to see an alternate life for T’Challa, but we also get to find out what Peter Quill’s fate might have been if he hadn’t been picked up by Yondu as a child, and what Thanos would have done if he had let things go at the right time! As the second episode wraps up, we’re looking at our fellow MCU fans’ thoughts from Twitter. Scroll down to see what netizens are talking about.

#WhatIfMarvel #WhatIf Never in my wildest dream I would have imagined thanos petting a dog in wakanda while a dora milaje calls him out on his genocidal plans pic.twitter.com/WHQKsBERtZ — nush (@arcane_eunoia) August 18, 2021

The new episode of #WhatIfMarvel was INCREDIBLE. They’ve really taken advantage of the Marvel Universe canon this time, & it’s really exciting seeing the worlds of the Ravagers and Wakanda intersecting. Had a really strong emotional core too, loved it. pic.twitter.com/J5iDGpkcQX — Bork-Chi (@PhantomBastard1) August 18, 2021

Watching #WhatIfMarvel and I can’t believe the two crowds scene I did for the Chadwick episode appeared . I REALLY CANT BELIEVE IT !!!!!! pic.twitter.com/xnct0XQExt — Sway Art (@JSwayArt) August 18, 2021

#TChalla #WhatIfMarvel when I say my mouth dropped when I saw this purple thumb on my screen. It was a great twist pic.twitter.com/7pYK7tAY3o — Wesley Hart (@itz_just_wes) August 18, 2021

