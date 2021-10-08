What If...?: Jeffrey Wright's MCU animated series' 9 episodes RANKED from Best to Worst

*SPOILERS ALERT* What If...?, MCU's first animated series with Jeffrey Wright providing narration as The Watcher, had its finale episode (a total of nine eps) drop this week. Beloved MCU stars like the late Chadwick Boseman, Benedict Cumberbatch, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Jeremy Renner, Tom Hiddleston and more reprised their characters, by voice acting, and added more fun to the epic 'multiverse' narrative. Each episode posed, pondered and answered a life event altering question and while some episodes were a miss, some spectacular episodes left MCU fans exhilarated and curious for more.

Here's our ranking of What If...? episodes from best to worst:

What If...? Ep 5 - What If... Zombies?!

Imagine the Avengers aka the World's Mightiest Heroes, and pretty much the entire globe. have turned into zombies. Well, the remaining few like Spider-Man (Hudson Thames), Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Wasp (Evangeline Lilly), Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman), Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) and more have to unite to save what little is left of humanity. Unlike a few starter episodes, we actually see this altered event as a timeline changing moment while zombified Captain America, Iron Man and Scarlett Witch will definitely scar you. What a way to break MCU fans' hearts once again by killing Vision in front of the love of his life, Wanda Maximoff!?

What If...? Ep 4 - What If... Doctor Strange Lost His Heart Instead of His Hands?

A tear-jerker of an episode, we see Doctor Strange's (Benedict Cumberbatch) heartbreaking transformation to Doctor Strange Supreme as he constantly puts himself on a time loop with the bare minimum hope to save the love of his life, Dr. Christine Palmer (Rachel McAdams), from an impending car crash. This episode, in particular, is also visually stunning.

What If...? Ep 9 - What If... the Watcher Broke His Oath?

Another visual spectacle, What If...?'s finale is as enthraling as promised as we see a continuation of Ep 8 (more on that below!) with The Watcher grudgingly breaking his oath and assembling the Guardians of the Multiverse - Doctor Strange Supreme, Captain Carter (Hayley Atwell), Star-Lord (Chadwick Boseman), Gamora (Cynthia McWilliams), Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan) and Thor (Chris Hemsworth) - to protect the Multiverse by defeating Ultron (Ross Marquand). Eventually, Black Widow (Lake Bell) joins in on the action as well. The epic mid-credits scene also has us excited for a potential What If...? Season 2 of endless possibilities.

What If...? Ep 8 - What If... Ultron Won?

Before the creation of the Guardians of the Galaxy, MCU fans were treated with a vicious, menacing Ultron who swiftly makes quick work of the galaxy by laying to waste any potential threat including the Avengers while hilariously slicing Thanos (Josh Brolin) into half, in seconds, too. However, things take an uglier turn when Ultron is made aware of The Watcher's existence, who is forced out of hiding and is ultimately obliged to break his oath and enlist help from unlikely adversaries. Moreover, it was heartbreaking to witness a role reversal of Avengers: Endgame, where Clint Barton aka Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) sacrifices himself for Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow.

What If...? Ep 7 - What If... Thor Were an Only Child?

A lighter episode, Ep 7 sees Thor as the only child and more of a party prince, who does encounter the love of his life, Dr. Jane Foster (Natalie Portman). Besides his bromance with Loki (Tom Hiddleston), MCU fans were also pumped up to see Thor duke it out with Captain Marvel (Alexandra Daniels), who is definitely not impressed with his crazy shenanigans. This episode was high on the laughter sphere and didn't want fans to take it seriously. Moreover, Darcy Lewis (Kat Dennings) drunkenly marrying Howard the Duck (Seth Green) was next level hilarious!

What If...? Ep 2 - What If... T'Challa Became a Star-Lord?

A heartwarming tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman, the second episode envisions T'Challa and not Peter Quill (Brian T. Delaney) becoming Star-Lord as we get to see a much lighter side to Black Panther (to be noted, not in this timeline though!). MCU fans felt it was a befitting homage to the Oscar-winning actor, who immortalised Black Panther with his stellar performance. Although, the episode wasn't as interesting an outcome, as you'd expect.

What If...? Ep 1 - What If... Captain Carter Were the First Avenger?

What If...? premiered with an intriguing alternative situation as we got to see beloved character Peggy Carter and not Steve Rogers (Josh Keaton) take on the mantle of Captain America... I mean, Captain Carter. With a hilarious Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) and a lovestruck Steve in tow, the episode is simple fun with not many complications, which is why it ranks more down the list.

What If...? Ep 6 - What If... Killmonger Rescued Tony Stark?

Just like Peggy Carter, MCU fans had a blast seeing Erik Stevens becoming Black Panther, although it was at the expense of T'Challa and especially, Tony Stark aka Iron Man's (Mick Wingert) deaths, which fans had to begrudgingly watch happen in several What If...? episodes as RDJ's on-screen death in Avengers: Endgame is still a sore spot!. However, this episode didn't really cater much other than some thrills for Killmonger enthusiasts. We did like the bromance between Erik and Tony, even though it didn't really last long!

What If...? Ep 3 - What If... the World Lost Its Mightiest Heroes?

While the zombie-themed episode was an overall stunning scenario, Ep 3 misses the mark in spite of a promising plot that sees the Avengers getting assassinated, one after another. Even the reveal of Dr. Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) being the one to do the misdeeds wasn't as exciting as you'd like it to be. And given how Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) still managed to assemble the Earth's Mightiest Heroes, though with different players (except Captain America!) in this timeline, the alternative route wasn't life-changing in the least.

Nevertheless, What If...? was nothing short of an explosive treat for MCU fans, who are now even more excited for the promising Multiverse Era and possibly a What If...? Season 2! *Fingers Crossed*

