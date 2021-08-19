What If…?: Michael Rooker REACTS to his ‘wonderful’ episode with Chadwick Boseman

Michael Rooker has shared his take on the second episode of What If…? which had the late Chadwick Boseman in it. While the series has a completely different plot than what fans are accustomed to, in Marvel movies and web series, Boseman’s voiceover for Black Panther made it somewhat relatable and emotional for fans and Marvel actors as well.

For the unversed, the second episode of What If…? revolved around what could be the possibilities if T’Challa was accidentally kidnapped in Peter Quill’s place. But the ripple effects of the swap could create a different MCU altogether and Guardians of the Galaxy’s Yondu Udonta couldn’t stop gushing over how ‘wonderful’ the episode was. Rooker admitted to not having worked with Boseman personally but has been too grateful to be part of Boseman’s last appearance as Black Panther, as the actor has died of colon cancer in 2020.

While speaking of the new version, Rooker has opened up about ‘how beautiful’ T’Challa and Udonta’s relationship is. During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Rooker said, “This is an absolutely wonderful piece. This one, in particular, is beautiful. I think people are going to not just enjoy it, but also it's going to be meaningful in a lot of different levels.”

Rooker also opened up about not knowing what expectations to keep while signing up for the show. However, once he had a clearer picture, he said he was more than ready to be a part of the animated series. Revealing that he appreciates voiceover roles, he called the experience a ‘special’ one for him. He also mentioned that bringing back his MCU character Yondu was “a really beautiful thing,” recalling that his character was killed off in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

