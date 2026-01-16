What is ARIRANG? BTS announces 5th full album with Korean folk connect, sells out in minutes

BTS ARMY, it’s time to rejoice! The South Korean septet has finally confirmed the release of their new album, announced a world tour, and now revealed the album name with a connection to their own culture. RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook are leaving no stones unturned for their 5th full-length album, ARIRANG. Hours after announcing the release plans, the record was available for pre-order ahead of its March 20 release, selling out within minutes of being launched, in true fan-army behavior.

What is ARIRANG?

As per Forbes, Arirang refers to a traditional Korean folk song with thousands of variations, with over six decades of history behind it. Many call it the unofficial national anthem of the country and a shared cultural aspect between South and North Korea. The name itself can be broken down into ‘ari’ and ‘rang’, the former standing for love and the latter for groom, loosely translated to being ‘my beloved one.’

Its significance also lies in the very name of the country, Hankook or Hanguk, where ‘han’ is the feeling of longing and deep-felt sorrow, as well as the resilience and hope that have long defined the nation’s outlook. The song itself speaks of love, devotion, grief, separation, and perseverance as many generations across borders sing of it.

The logo for the album showcased further connection to their country, with the circles being symbolic of the ‘Geon’ (Heaven) and ‘Ri’ (Sun) symbols on the national flag, denoting the messages of ‘strong staying together’ and ‘strong protecting the weak.’

BTS’ connection with Arirang stems from a past performance of the track back in 2016. The seven members stepped on the KCON LA stage to present the song to their fans, accompanied by light movements. They performed it on July 30, 2016, and almost ten years later, it has come back to meet the fans in the most welcoming way.

Now, as their album name, BTS’ ARIRANG, the team wishes to encompass their identity and the emotions they want to share with their music fans. A comeback after 3 years and 9 months, it expresses the sentiments felt by the stars during their time away. Soon after the announcement, the 14-track release was made available to pre-order and pre-save for global fans.

ALSO READ: BTS announces 34-city World Tour starting April 2026, India missing from list with more concerts planned