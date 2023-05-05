What is BLACKPINK-themed airplane? WORLD EXPO BUSAN 2030 goes all out to celebrate girl group

BLACKPINK's immense popularity continues to soar as the group has been chosen to endorse the highly esteemed WORLD EXPO BUSAN 2030, an important event in South Korea. To commemorate this achievement, Korean Air has introduced a unique airplane decorated with the theme of the girl group. The distinctive sky-blue aircraft showcases stunning images of the four members, Lisa, Jisoo, Jennie, and Rosé, and also features a special message designed to encourage tourism in the city of Busan.

Why Korean Air made a BLACKPINK-themed airplane?

The aim of the recently unveiled airplane is to play a crucial role in increasing the promotion of the WORLD EXPO BUSAN 2030, a significant event that will take place in South Korea in the future. At the grand inauguration ceremony, numerous distinguished guests were in attendance, including the airline staff and high-profile individuals such as the Prime Minister of South Korea, Han Deok Soo, and Korean Air's Vice President, Cho Won Tae. To commemorate the occasion, these important figures posed for photographs together. The aircraft features an eye-catching sky blue color adorned with images of BLACKPINK members Lisa, Jisoo, Jennie, and Rosé.

Fans reaction to the plane

The revelation has generated a lot of excitement among BLACKPINK fans and aviation enthusiasts alike. The BLACKPINK-themed plane has not only garnered attention in South Korea but also worldwide. Many international fans have expressed their excitement and enthusiasm for the plane's launch. The airplane's striking design and the group's massive popularity have made it a hot topic not only in South Korea but also globally.

About BLACKPINK

BLACKPINK is a K-pop girl group managed by YG Entertainment, comprised of four members. The group made their debut on August 8, 2016, with the release of their single album ‘Square One’. Both lead singles, ‘Whistle’ and ‘Boombayah’, reached numbers one and two on the Billboard World Digital Songs chart, setting a record for the most-viewed debut music video by a Korean group. Since then, BLACKPINK has consistently topped charts, domestically and internationally, including the Billboard Hot100 and Billboard 200, as well as the Billboard Emerging Artists chart. The group has won numerous awards and accolades, including being listed as one of the most influential celebrities in Korea in 2019 by Forbes Korea Power Celebrity. BLACKPINK's popularity continues to grow, with sold-out stadium tours worldwide, and they recently delivered their first-ever headline performance at Coachella.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: SHINee’s 15th-anniversary fan meeting location changed after backlash from fans; How to watch online?