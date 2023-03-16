What is BTS’ Jungkook’s ‘fire noodle’ recipe and why is the BTS ARMY loving it?

BTS member Jungkook is catching up with his fans quite often after long periods of no updates and they couldn’t be happier. The star recently announced his decision to delete his Instagram account which had surprised everyone and made them worry if they’ll be able to see his handsome face regularly. Jungkook obliged with more. The BTS member has been conducting live broadcasts very frequently and creating interesting posts on the group’s Weverse handle. His latest post has created another frenzy among the BTS ARMY who are more than thankful for his sharing nature.

Jungkook’s noodle recipe

On March 16, in the wee hours of the morning, Jungkook took to his personal account on the platform and shared a photo of some spicy looking noodles. Titled ‘Bulgeuri Recipe’ or ‘fire noodle recipe’ the 25 year old went on to share the steps to create what seems to be his favourite new nighttime snack. A superhit combination of two popular instant noodle types- Buldak ramyeon (or Buldak bokkeum-myun) which stands for hot chicken flavoured ramyeon and Noeguri which has a stronger seafood flavour, Jungkook expressed his liking of the same in his new post. The BTS member went on to comment how the flame of the stove should be high which he probably forgot to add in his recipe text, also adding how he had failed his detox by consuming this dish.

What did Jimin and V have to say to Jungkook’s recipe?

Soon after members Jimin and V commented on Jungkook’s post with their own updates. Jimin, probably drooling at the thought of the tasty bowl of ramyeon that the youngest had made much like the rest of us, planned his visit to Jungkook’s house. He decided to visit the maknae’s home right after returning to South Korea from his New York schedule. The ‘Promise’ singer, knowing Jungkook’s habits asked him to sleep as it was already almost morning. V added his own touch to the fun saying how he’d had a good nap with a wink emoji. The younger members had once again turned the comments to their personal chatroom and no one was complaining.

Fans seem to be thoroughly enjoying this new side of Jungkook who repeatedly thinks of them and shares more updates than usual. Meanwhile, we cannot stop thinking about his ‘fire noodles’, how about you?

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: From Jungkook’s outfit change to RM’s comments, here are 5 highlights from BTS’ Jungkook’s latest live