What is BTS' RM's new profile photo about? Fans crack up at hilarious reference to buzz cut and mole figurine

BTS member RM goes viral once again for his buzz cut. The Wild Flower singer made headlines previously as his haircut became one of the most talked about topics among fans as they speculated about his enlistment, however, it was not the case. This time it's different as fans compared his haircut with the Sylvanian families' mole leading to the rapper changing his profile picture.

What is BTS' RM's new profile photo about?

RM aka Kim Namjoon's buzz is all over the internet, the leader turned on a live video session to catch up with friends. As his haircut reminded Korean fans of the Sylvanian families' mole, they spammed the Weaverse app with hilarious memes related to the same. Fans said that the similarity between him and the mole is uncanny. On August 12, he revealed that he saw the memes and he was aware of what fans thought about the haircut. Things got funnier when he changed his Instagram profile picture to the one with the character from the Sylvanian families, fans said that he probably liked the adorable comparison.

Why did RM get a buzz cut?

The Indigo singer got buzz cut a few weeks back raising speculation among the fans that he would enlist in the military service. However, his close friend and singer eAeon confirmed on Instagram threads that his haircut has nothing to do with the enlistment. During the performance at SUGA's D-DAY concert, the singer took a haircut as the weather is too hot which is why he got the haircut. Although someday, he has to go for his mandatory military service and fulfill the national duty, it will not be any time soon and the haircut has no relation to it.

Advertisement

RM's future plans

The Persona singer is currently working on his upcoming album and has asked fans to look forward to some new stuff. He said that the next album would be better than Indigo which has excited the fans as they already can not get over his last album. He said after V's Layover there will surely come a time when he will make a solo comeback before he gets enlisted in the military.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Where is BTS' RM going? Wild Flower singer hints at new fashion project in update