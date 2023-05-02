What is BTS’ SUGA’s Suchwita-inspired ritual before starting his solo concerts?

SUGA’s appearance on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ has become a hot topic after the star managed to make everyone in the audience his big fan if they weren’t already. With his gummy smile and a penchant for being honest, SUGA enchanted the audience. Be it saying a firm ‘No’ with a laugh, when he wanted to decline, or revealing his new routine ahead of any solo show, the BTS member had a blast playing games and talking about his solo album on the American talk show.

SUGA on The Tonight Show

Jimmy Fallon, the host of the popular late-night talk show, asked SUGA about his album and his ongoing solo tour which he kicked off on April 26 in New York. Talking about the various stops, Jimmy Fallon, inquired if the BTS member had any traditions, superstitions or something he liked to do before every show. Right on beat, SUGA revealed his new routine before every show, “I actually take a shot of whiskey with the band before I go on stage. For real, we take a shot together. Then we go up on stage.”

As if to continue the tradition, Jimmy Fallon got in a shot glass seemingly filled with whiskey and proceeded to down it with the global star. Much to the shock of SUGA, it was very much real. Interestingly, the BTS member has become quite the host of his own talk show recently. Called ‘Suchwita,’ he started it off with a pilot episode starring fellow BTS member RM and has since called on Jimin as well. Other guests include famed MC Shin Dong Yup, veteran actor Lee Sung Min, Epik High’s Tablo, group SEVENTEEN’s members and group TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s members.

SUGA’s solo tour

Starting off with a stop at the UBS Arena, SUGA has since been to the Prudential Center and is set to perform more shows in America, he will then return to Asia with stops at Jakarta, Singapore, Bangkok, Japan and his homeland, South Korea. Anticipation is being raised about the special appearance of any or all BTS members at one of his concerts.

