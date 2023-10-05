What is BTS' V's League of Legends rank? Layover singer accidentally reveals

BTS' V who is known for displaying multiple talents has created a frenzy with his gamer boy image. Layover singer recently revealed his League of Legends rank through one of his Instagram stories. Along with his handsome visuals, the Winter Bear singer is also known for his mesmerizing vocals. Now he will also be adored for his surprisingly excellent gaming skills among the many talents.

BTS' V reveals his League of Legends rank

BTS' V recently took to his Instagram stories and posted a screenshot from the League of Legends game showing off his impressive Diamond IV emblem. But to much surprise, it turned out that BTS' V accidentally revealed his League of Legends current rank which many fans took notice of immediately. He was quick to delete his story. It turns out BTS' V is not your average gamer, the Layover singer holds a Diamond rank in League of Legends. His rank reflects BTS' V possesses impressive gaming skills. Holding a Diamond rank is a significant achievement, the gamers are League of Legends elite-class players. At this point, the gamers start forming professional teams to compete in Esports. Recently New Jeans also sang GODS, the new anthem for the 2023 League of Legends World Championship.

BTS' V's recent activities

BTS' V recently posted some vacation snapshots from his recent getaway with Wooga Squad members Park Hyung Sik and Park Seo Joon. He also visited an Indian restaurant situated in Jeju with BTS Jimin and Jungkook. BTS' V recently wrapped up promotions for his solo debut album Layover. He collaborated with NewJeans creative director Min Hee Jin to work on the album. Layover was released on September 8 with the title track Slow Dancing. Layover's performance on the commercial music charts was remarkable. It debuted at No.2 on the Billboard 200 chart. BTS' V also became the highest charting Korean solo artist in the history of Billboard alongside his bandmates Jimin and SUGA.

