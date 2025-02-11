What is EXO's Kai's first social media update after military discharge? Singer resumes private message service with fans

EXO’s Kai has officially returned from his mandatory military service, marking his first social media update since his discharge. The idol, who enlisted in May 2023 and served as a social service worker, completed his 21-month duty and was officially discharged on February 10, 2025. His long-awaited return has been met with an outpouring of excitement from fans, eager to see their beloved artist back in action.

Just a day after his discharge, Kai took to Instagram on February 11 to share his first update with fans. Posting an Instagram Story featuring a screenshot of the weather forecast, he playfully wrote, "I’ve returned but..." a subtle yet witty reference that had fans laughing.

His post seemed to allude to a well-known meme in the EXO fandom. The meme humorously suggests that “the air is about two degrees colder wherever Kai is," a joke stemming from a 2012 interview with TheStar, in which a rookie Kai showcased his cool personality. However, in a fun twist, the weather forecast in Kai’s post actually showed the perceived temperature being hotter than the actual temperature, making the joke even more amusing. Fans quickly caught onto the reference, flooding social media with reactions and celebrating his lighthearted return.

In addition, Kai's Bubble messaging service is set to reopen on February 12 at 11 a.m. KST, allowing fans to reconnect with him directly. This announcement has generated immense excitement among fans, who have eagerly awaited personal updates and messages from the idol since his enlistment.

Advertisement

The news of Kai’s discharge and his playful social media comeback quickly spread across online communities, with netizens expressing their joy and relief at his return. Many EXO-Ls took to social media platforms, welcoming him back with trending hashtags and heartfelt messages. With his military service now behind him, anticipation is building for his return to the stage and future projects.