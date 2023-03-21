What is EXO's Kai’s SHOCKING biggest goal in life?

Kim Jongin, better known by his stage name Kai, is a South Korean singer, dancer, and member of the popular K-pop group EXO. Since his debut in 2012, Kai has gained a massive following for his impressive dance skills, charismatic stage presence, and unique fashion sense. Kai released his first solo single, ‘Mmmh,’ in 2020, and followed it up with ‘Peaches’ in 2021. He's back with ‘Rover’ after a little over a year, showcasing his diverse talents and a unique side to himself.

Kai's surprising revelation about his biggest goal in life

In a recent interview with Vogue Korea, Kai revealed his biggest goal in life: to become a farmer. While this may come as a surprise to many fans, Kai explained that he has always been interested in agriculture and finds the idea of growing his own food and living a self-sufficient lifestyle appealing.

Despite his busy schedule as an EXO member and solo artist, Kai has already taken steps toward achieving his goal. He has purchased a plot of land on Jeju Island, known for its fertile soil and ideal farming conditions, and has been learning about different farming techniques and practices.

The importance of pursuing your passions

Kai's unexpected revelation about his biggest goal in life serves as a reminder of the importance of pursuing your passions, regardless of how unconventional they may seem. In a society that often values success and material wealth above all else, it is easy to lose sight of the things that truly bring us happiness and fulfillment.

By taking the time to explore our interests and pursue our passions, we can discover new talents, expand our horizons, and lead more meaningful lives. Kai's example of following his dream of becoming a farmer, despite his fame and success as an EXO member, serves as an inspiration to us all.

In conclusion, EXO's Kai's unexpected revelation about his biggest goal in life serves as a reminder of the importance of pursuing our passions and following our dreams. By taking the time to explore our interests and set meaningful goals, we can lead more fulfilling lives and inspire others to do the same.

