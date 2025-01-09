What is Jungkook Day and why are BTS fans celebrating it on Jan 9 with 'Never Let Jungkook Go' trend?

Though it isn't the BTS' youngest's birthday yet, the fans have marked their calendars to January 9 as 'Jungkook Day' or 'JK Day.' Besides the BTS ARMY posts, Jungkook himself made a commemorative tweet regarding this when he introduced this concept in 2018.

He even asked fans to trend JK Day on X (formerly Twitter) even if they were unaware of what its significance was. The reason behind January 9 being called Jungkook Day is that today is 1/9, which is the opposite of his birthday, September 1 (9/1). Jungkook himself picked the date and made it his special day. Usually, people get celebrated on their birthdays; however BTS's golden maknae gets celebrated twice a year. This is like a fun inside joke event between the artist and his fans. He formed the concept during BTS's Seasons Greetings in 2018.

He also instructed on what needs to be done to commemorate the day. He asked the BTS ARMYs to do whatever they could to celebrate the day and upload it on social media. So, most of the fans celebrate him by uploading their favorite videos and moments of his on social media. This year, the fans have been using #NeverLetJungkookGo to post their beloved K-pop idol on social media.

Never Let Go is the title of the single Jungkook, released ahead of BTS' 11th year anniversary on June 7 last year. He dedicated the track to the ARMYs, who are using this occasion to return the love to him by making the hashtag trend. Even though Jungkook has deactivated all his social media accounts, the fans are hopeful that he might be watching their efforts through some other means.

