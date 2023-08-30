What is Lee Do Hyun's real name? Fans surprised to learn about The Good Bad Mother star while in military

The Good Bad Mother star Lee Do Hyun who is currently serving for his mandatory military service was spotted in official photos. The actor enlisted in the military on August 14 and started his basic training in the Air Force military band. As his new look as a soldier was out, fans were in shock to hear about his real name.

What is Lee Do Hyun's real name?

Lee Do Hyun is a South Korean actor who has appeared in multiple K-dramas and has fans all over the world. This year he appeared in the Netflix hit The Glory alongside Song Hye Kyo and The Good Bad Mother with Ra Mi Ran and Ahn Eun Jin before starting his military service. Although he is widely known by the name Lee Do Hyun, the name given to him at birth is similar yet different from his stage name. His real name is Lim Dong Hyun and many people noticed it on his badge which is attached to his uniform. Fans who have recently started to like him were in shock to hear about this fact. Other fans also pointed out that the actress and his girlfriend Lim Ji Yeon share the same surname, calling them the Lim couple.

Lee Do Hyun's latest pictures

The actor who joined the South Korean Air Force for his service has been spotted in the recently released photos of him at the base. The actor decided to start this new journey without any special events so fans expressed their happiness to see him in these pictures. From a casual photo with his squad pointing at a certain soldier to the one where he is in the salute position wearing the military uniform, fans showed their excitement about his update.

Lee Do Hyun's upcoming drama

The Hotel Del Luna concluded all his acting projects before his enlistment, however, what surprised fans was his character in the upcoming K-drama called Death's Game. On August 4, TVING announced the final lineup of the awaited K-drama starring many talented actors which includes Seo In Guk, Park So Dam, Lee Jae Wook, and Lee Do Hyun. The drama is set to release in December this year.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Death's Game: Seo In Guk, Park So Dam drama confirms main cast including Lee Jae Wook, Lee Do Hyun, and more