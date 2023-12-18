What is Nicki Minaj’s net worth? Exploring the musical giant’s fortune and wealth

Nicki Minaj has a loaded bank account, courtesy of her career portfolio which extends to singing, songwriting, rapping, acting, and modeling. The Super Bass singer, often referred to as The Queen of Rap is also the queen of making money.

“I would promise my family since I was a kid I am going to get rich and buy you a house. I had all these big dreams,” she revealed in an Interview Magazine conversation with Jada Pinkett Smith.

We are happy for the queen of rap as she stood true to her words and managed to build a $150 Million net worth. In the aforementioned interview with Jada Pinkett Smith, she further added, “I’m not even halfway where I’m trying to go financially."

Here’s an extensive list of Nicki Minaj’s multifaceted revenue streams

Music

Nicki Minaj wanted to be an actress. She graduated from LaGuardia High School, a prestigious performing arts school in Manhattan. She had a short acting stint before entering the music scene which we are glad she did because as a musician she has been nothing short of iconic.

She released her first mixtape Beam Me Up Scotty in 2009 and never looked back. She blew up the musical scene with back-to-back super hits like Super Bass, Anaconda, Starships, and more. Her debut album Pink Friday which came out in 2010 sold a record 1.9 million copies on the US market alone. Her other music albums also followed the same success trajectory as her debut album.

Nicki was not only making music but also very wisely making money by demanding the paycheck that she deserved as a music icon. “One thing I learned along the way in business is the necessity for you to be unapologetic about asking for how much money you deserve,” she told Time in 2016.

Nicki Minaj also earns millions from streaming platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon. Her musical tours also contribute to her colossal net worth.

Brand endorsements and partnerships

Brand deals are a big and quintessential source of income for celebrities. Over the years Nicki has collaborated with brands like Pepsi, MAC cosmetics, Kmart, Myx Fusions, H&M, and Luxe which helped her make millions of dollars.

TV appearances over the year

Nicki Minaj served as a judge for the 12th season of American Idol, in 2013 and enjoyed a big paycheck for it. Multiple reports suggest that Nicki took home anywhere between $8 million to $12 million for her American Idol stint.

Nicki Minaj also made noteworthy appearances as an actor on various shows like The Real Housewives of Potomac, Drag Race, SNL, and more and took home a fat paycheck each time thanks to her superstar status.

Social Media

Nicki Minaj has 228 Million Instagram followers. Celebrities get laid in thousands of dollars per Instagram post. Although we do not have an official figure for Nicki’s income from the social media platform it sure is more than an average person’s annual salary and we are talking in regards to per post.

Real Estate

Nicki Minaj bought a $19.5 million house in Hidden Hills, California just last year which adds up to her total net worth of $150 million

The rapper recently announced tour dates for her 2024 Pink Friday World Tour. The queen of rap is not stopping anytime soon in terms of making music and money simultaneously.

