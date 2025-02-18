What is P1Harmony's Keeho's mother's 1.1 billion KRW fraud case about? Know accusations and investigation details

P1Harmony's leader, Keeho's mother, Kim Jenny been embroiled in a 1.1 million KRW financial controversy since last year. She was accused of fraud and violating the Act on the Regulation of Conducting Fund-Raising Business without Permission. Recently, on February 17, the case was reopened for a reinvestigation and Keeho's agency reacted to the situation.

It all started in March last year, when Keeho's mother was accused of violating the law and the representative of production company HUG INTL, Park Sang Hyun, being one of the victims, as reported by media outlet xportsnews. The accused reportedly borrowed 1.10 billion KRW from Park Sang Hyun, which she hasn't returned. A case was filed against her regarding the same. However, the case was closed after Keeho and 82MAJOR member Yechan‘s mother was found not guilty by the court. Recently, with reinvestigation of the case, several new details have come to light.

Park Sang Hyun took to social media to express his frustration over the alleged offering of money to him for not linking Keeho's name in the issue anymore. As per him, Keeho offered to pay him 300 million KRW (about $207,000 USD) that his mother owed him, to clear his name off the case as it was getting hard for him to deal with it as a K-pop idol. So, Park Sang Hyun wanted to explain the entire case for once and for all. As per him, Kim Jenny borrowed 300 million KRW from him and then asked for 800 million more "to be sent to someone named Chairman Park."

She guaranteed him to be trustworthy and he recalled her saying, "things would not go wrong, swearing on you (Keeho), your brother (Yechan), and your uncle." Regarding the accusation that Keeho offered him money in lieu of his silence, His agency, FNC Entertainment released an official statement on February 18, saying, "Keeho has no connection to this case" and mentioned "the victim also apologized to Keeho after his name was repeatedly mentioned on social media." Even though they mention Keeho being unrelated to the case, he felt "deeply sorry for the victim and will do his best to help resolve the matter," as per his agency.