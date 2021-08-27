THIS is what JAY B had to say about his GOT7 members’ first impressions

JAY B is not a man of many words when it comes to expressing his love and affection. But he is a caring leader and the young man has gone and proven it once again as he talked about his ‘First Times’ with Buzzfeed. After a brief introduction of himself, JAY B landed on some questions about his daily life as an artist. Dressed in a leather jacket with his hair neatly falling on his forehead, JAY B looked nothing short of a handsome model ready for a runway walk.

A question about the first song ever written by him made JAY B rack his brain for a long time. After confusing it with another song, JAY B revealed how he penned a ‘cute tone’ for ‘HOME RUN’.

The highlight of the video was when JAY B was asked about the first impression of his fellow GOT7 members and the singer went into personal details about each one. The singer said he felt like raising his own child as BamBam went from a cute kid to his amazing solo career. Pushing forward with the ‘maknaes are adorable’ agenda, JAY B spoke about Yugyeom with adoration as they started their solo journeys before him. Younjae, who JAY B said, felt like a sibling to him, whom he wished to guide and lead, but has now grown enough to front his own musical.

Talking about Jinyoung, JAY B revealed how he received inspiration from his bandmate and matched his energy for a good outcome. His friendly first encounter with Jackson brought a laugh out of the singer as he claimed that Jackson’s social butterfly energy was a refreshing one. Reminiscing about his infamous spat with Mark on his arrival, JAY B admitted to having a weird affection towards him, also prompting him to think about how lonely Mark must be, away from his family. JAY B also mentioned how he once cried talking to his members about never wanting to leave them.

The GOT7 bond is indeed as strong as ever!

