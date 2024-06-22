What kind of acting project does Byeon Woo Seok want to do in future post Lovely Runner’s success? Actor reveals

On June 21, South Korean actor Byeon Woo Seok engaged with members of the press ahead of his sold-out Summer Letter fan meeting in Manila, Philippines. Byeon Woo Seok expressed his excitement and happiness as it was his first visit to the country.

Following the remarkable success of the fantasy romance drama Lovely Runner, the actor embarked on hosting solo fan meetings across various Asian cities. During the press event, he discussed his past roles, upcoming projects, newfound popularity, and more.

Byeon Woo Seok discusses his rising popularity and next projects

Actor Byeon Woo Seok has made a name for himself as one of the most popular K-drama actors of 2024. Not only does he effortlessly charm his fans, but he also captivated members of the press during his recent fan meeting in Manila.

At a celebratory press conference for the fan meeting, he made a striking appearance in a handsome suit, showcasing his impeccable style. To everyone's surprise, Byeon Woo Seok also delighted attendees by presenting stalks of yellow roses, adding a thoughtful and personal touch to the event.

During the press conference, Byeon Woo Seok discussed his rising popularity following the success of Lovely Runner, emphasizing his excitement about visiting various places and experiencing different cultures.

According to reports from Cosmopolitan PH, Byeon Woo Seok shared that he fell in love with his character Ryu Sun Jae in Lovely Runner, which marked his first leading role, because he found aspects of the character relatable to his own life.

Advertisement

Byeon Woo Seok highlighted his top three favorite scenes, including the episode where his character confessed his feelings for Sol by telling her that he loves her, another where he struggled to convey his pain to his father while serving him alcohol, and an emotional scene where Sun Jae expressed to Sol, "If I end up dying to save you, I’ll be fine with that. That doesn’t matter."

For his new fans, Byeon Woo Seok enthusiastically recommends checking out the drama Strong Girl Nam Soon and the film 20th Century Girl. He emphasized that everything is precious to him, making it difficult to choose just one favorite.

Regarding his upcoming projects, he expressed a desire to take on another romantic comedy but stressed that the script must be impressive. Byeon Woo Seok also expressed gratitude for the love and support he and his character Sun Jae have received, and he teased that fans should stay tuned and get excited for his next project, which he hinted will be released in a few months.

Advertisement

More about Lovely Runner

Lovely Runner is a time-slip drama where Im Sol (played by Kim Hye Yoon), a loyal fan, travels back in time to rescue her favorite idol, Ryu Sun Jae (played by Byeon Woo Seok), who tragically and mysteriously passed away in the present timeline.

Byeon Woo Seok's portrayal of the hopeless romantic Ryu Sun Jae has captivated audiences, transforming him into a pop culture sensation and garnering him a devoted fanbase creating what is called a SunJae syndrome.

Since its release, the show has been in the limelight for its compelling storyline and the remarkable chemistry between Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon. The two stars have also captured attention for their off-screen friendship and synergy, with several behind-the-scenes videos going viral on the internet.

Even after the conclusion of the K-drama, fans who have dubbed it the Monday cure continue to be captivated by its charm, hailing it as the K-drama of the year.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Kim Hye Yoon, Song Ji Ho and more share fun getaway PICS from Lovely Runner reward vacation; CHECK OUT