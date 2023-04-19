What led to drug abuse allegations against BLACKPINK’s Rosé? Riccardo Tisci reveals art piece, clears doubts

BLACKPINK’s Rosé was recently subjected to baseless drug use allegations on the internet. The said allegations were soon met with a strong reaction from BLACKPINK’s agency YG Entertainment which warned rumour-mongers of legal repercussions. The rumours stemmed after an Instagram post by designer Riccardo Tisci went viral. The said post showed a group of people seated around a table at what looked like a casual gathering. The aforementioned group of people included Rosé and Korean actor Kang Dong Won.

Riccardo’s Instagram post

Riccardo Tisci, the former chief creative officer of Burberry made the Instagram post just last week on April 11. The picture was reportedly taken at designer Eva Chow’s luxury home. Rumour-mongers decided to target a faintly visible tray in the picture and claimed that there was drug abuse at the gathering. Shortly after the rumours started gaining momentum, Riccardo Tisci deleted the post in question so as to prevent any further speculations against people who were in the picture.

Subsequently, on April 19, Riccardo Tisci posted an Instagram story with an image of the tray that everyone had been talking about which eventually led to drug abuse allegations. The image carries the product description of the tray thereby telling everyone that the tray was in fact a luxury art piece by Katherina Jebb Balthus. The designer had captioned the said story ‘FYI’. In a subsequent story, Riccardo Tisci posted the zoomed-in glimpse of the tray in the picture that had sparked the rumours in the first place. The designer has thereby given netizens a no-nonsense, on-point clarification on the recent baseless drug abuse allegations.

YG Entertainment’s response

Shortly after the rumours of drug abuse against BLACKPINK’s Rosé started surfacing over the internet, her managing agency YG Entertainment released an official statement. The statement revealed that the agency was pursuing legal action against anyone who was violating the rights and privacy of their artist. The statement further revealed that YG Entertainment is currently monitoring the situation to get to the bottom of it and find out the actual source of the rumour. The agency statement concludingly warned rumour-mongers by saying that would not settle but would in fact choose to respond strongly.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: WATCH: BLACKPINK's Jennie's glimpses in The Idol trailer have fans excited feat. The Weeknd, Lily-Rose Depp