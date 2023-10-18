What made Park Hyung Sik flustered filming Strong Girl Nam Soon cameo sparking Park Bo Young's giggles?

Strong Girl Nam Soon released the behind-the-scenes video for their recently aired episodes 3 and 4. The video gave a glimpse of the brilliant and playful chemistry between Park Bo Young and Park Hyung Sik even when the cameras are not rolling. The two actors made a cameo appearance in episode 3 of the drama series. Here are the highlights of their interactions.

Park Bo Young and Park Hyung Sik’s off-screen chemistry is as adorable

Strong Girl Nam Soon’s behind-the-scenes was released by JTBC on October 18. The episode which aired on October 14, featured a cameo appearance by Strong Woman So Bong Soon’s Legendary couple Park Bo Young and Park Hyung Sik lovingly known as Bong Bong and Min Min by their fans.

The two actors seemed very comfortable in each other’s presence and were seen having a fun time. Park Hyung Sik also mentioned how he was a little nervous as this was the first time for him to make a cameo appearance but as soon as he saw Park Bo Young and the staff, his fears faded away. In one of the scenes, the Doom At Your Service actor made a mistake which made Park Hyung Sik flustered and Park Bo Young giggled along.

In another scene, both of them started laughing as Park Hyung Sik looked around the room and asked why everyone was enjoying their aegyo- filled performance. He went on to explain that after a very long time, he was playing an upbeat and crazy part and hence was having a mental breakdown.

As the two actors clicked selfies together, Park Bo Young pulled Park Hyung Sik’s leg by pointing out the fact that the photos taken by the actor were bad and were clicked from an unflattering angle. The staff and crew joined in on the fun and laughed along too. Their chemistry is unmatched even off-screen.

More about Strong Girl Nam Soon

Strong Girl Nam Soon is a Saturday-Sunday drama which airs on JTBC and is available for the global audience on Netflix. It is the spin-off of Strong Woman Do Bong Soon and stars Lee Yu Mi, Ong Seong Wu, Kim Jung Eun and Kim Hae Sook.

