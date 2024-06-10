BTS’ V might be one of the elder members of the group but his childlike wonder keeps him young at heart forever. Through his actions, it is evident that the K-pop idol is full of love and he offers it to everyone around him. However, one such incident left everyone confused, especially the group’s leader, RM.

Throwback to when BTS' V gave free hugs to the members

In 2019 during an event where all the members of BTS were getting ready in the backstage rooms for their performance, V or Kim Taehyung decided to lighten the mood. He took a placard and wrote ‘Free Hugs’ on it. While still holding the card, he approached every member one by one.

The first member he approached was Jungkook who hugged him without asking any questions. However, when he went to RM, the delightful action was met with a confused look but he hugged Taehyung anyway.

However, the artist did not stop there and made sure to hug every member of the group. He also hugged every crew member he met on the way. After giving free hugs to everyone, he met RM again on the way and offered a hug, to which RM replied that they had already done that. But Taehyung remains adamant and gets another hug from the beloved leader.

Moreover, Jin went to ask the crew if it was a task given to the member and that was the reason behind the hugs. But there was no reason behind it and Taehyung offered it purely out of love for everyone.

More about BTS' V

BTS’ V is currently serving in the South Korean army to fulfill his duty as part of the mandatory enlistment. Although the artist is not active at the moment, he has various content for his fans to enjoy during his absence. From photoshoots to music videos, he kept various projects under wraps.

The artist was featured in the music video for IU’s latest song, Love Wins All, where he played the role of her love interest. Additionally, he also released an English digital single titled FRI(END)S along with the music video. The song quickly garnered much attention from fans and had over 75 million streams on Spotify just a few days after its release.

