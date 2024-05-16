What qualities of Byeon Woo Seok caught eye of Lovely Runner director, making him the perfect Ryu Sun Jae? Find out

In a press interview, the director of Lovely Runner praised Byeon Woo Seok, highlighting how the actor stood out to him from the start. He specifically mentioned his intention to cast Byeon Woo Seok as Ryu Sun Jae, citing that he embodied the character's envisioned qualities. He also shared when he saw the star for the first time which led him to believe that Byeon Woo Seok will be the perfect Ryu Sun Jae.

Lovely Runner’s director reveals how Byeon Woo Seok is the perfect Ryu Sun Jae

Byeon Woo Seok, the actor portraying Ryu Sun Jae in tvN's Lovely Runner, has become a sensation in the K-drama community due to his striking looks, warm personality, talent, and charm. His portrayal in the series has launched him to global fame, and he's now gearing up for an Asia fan meeting tour. During the drama's press conference, the director shared insights into how Byeon Woo Seok landed the role.

The director emphasized that the role of Ryu Sun Jae in Lovely Runner demanded a combination of specific qualities: the visuals and physique of a swimmer, the aura of a top star, and proficiency in singing. While acting was crucial, visuals took the first spot.

Upon seeing Byeon Woo Seok at the BIFF for his role in 20th Century Girl, the director recognized his youthful charm and appearance believing he could convincingly portray characters spanning from their teenage years to their thirties, ultimately leading to his casting decision.

Watching Byeon Woo Seok's exceptional performance as Ryu Sun Jae and the fan frenzy he's sparked with his portrayal, it's evident that he's created a Ryu Sun Jae effect. His adorable charm on the show, coupled with his chemistry with Kim Hye Yoon, validates the director's decision as absolutely correct.

Byeon Woo Seok wasn’t the first choice

According to reports, the production of the show faced a three-year journey before it commenced. Many actors declined the role, assuming it was a typical story of a fan falling for her idol. Ultimately, Byeon Woo Seok was chosen as the male lead, kickstarting production.

Despite encountering scheduling conflicts and a change in directors, the drama surpassed all challenges, with Byeon Woo Seok shining in his role. Fans have expressed the belief that Byeon Woo Seok found his career-defining role as Ryu Sun Jae, and they're grateful that other actors declined the offers.