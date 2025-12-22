What Set Junglee Pictures’ 2025 Films Apart

In today’s landscape, disruptive ideas can be championed, fearless new voices can be amplified, and cinema that resonates across the country can be delivered by a mainstream studio. This approach defines Junglee Pictures. At the studio, story remains the central focus, guiding its creative choices.

In 2025, this approach resulted in two films from the development studio that received strong responses from both media and audiences, while also sparking wider conversations.

Malayalam film Ronth marked Junglee’s first venture into regional storytelling. Directed by the much-acclaimed writer-director Shahi Kabir, Ronth featured Dileesh Pothan and Roshan Mathew in the lead roles. The story unravelled the searing emotional labyrinth of two-night patrol officers caught between duty, politics, and the shadows of their past decisions.

Junglee’s Hindi theatrical release this year was the riveting courtroom drama Haq, directed by Suparn S. Varma and starring Yami Gautam Dhar and Emraan Hashmi. The film navigated the delicate interplay between Personal Law and Secular Law, offering a compelling glimpse into women’s empowerment, equal rights, and justice for all Indians.

Joining this compelling body of work in 2026 is Daayra, directed by Meghna Gulzar, a provocative and entertaining exploration of the eternal tension between crime and punishment.



Junglee Pictures, a prominent Bollywood development studio, has backed projects that address a range of social themes and narratives. Rather than operating on a volume-based model, the studio functions as a self-funded entity with a focus on creative development at the core of its filmmaking process. The studio follows a selective approach to project acquisition, investing time and resources at the script and development stage. This emphasis on early development enables Junglee Pictures to maintain consistency in writing and structure across its films, while balancing creative intent with commercial considerations.



Speaking about the evolution of his association with Junglee Pictures, Dr. Jayantilal Gada, Chairman and Founder, Pen Studios, said, “My association with Junglee Pictures began with distribution collaborations and has now evolved into co-producing Daayra. What truly distinguishes Junglee is their unwavering belief in strong scripts and content-driven cinema, reflected in films like Haq, Badhaai Ho, Badhaai Do, Talvar and Raazi. At Pen Studios, we share this philosophy, having backed story-led films such as Gangubai Kathiawadi, Kahaani and RRR, and look forward to building meaningful collaborations rooted in powerful storytelling.”

On collaborating with a studio that gives utmost importance to their writers, Haq’s writer Reshu Nath shares “A script truly comes alive when it is backed by producers who deeply respect the written word, and that’s exactly what I experienced with Junglee Pictures. They uphold exceptionally strong writing standards and invest months in developing material they genuinely believe in. Haq was mounted exactly as it was envisioned, their belief in what they produce is unwavering, and it reflects in the way the film connected with both audiences and critics. I’m grateful to collaborate with a studio like Junglee Pictures that consistently champions story and substance above everything else from the beginning..”

This approach has helped the studio earn long-standing trust from writers, directors, and actors who value a collaborative, creator-first environment. As a result, Junglee Pictures’ films consistently resonate with the cultural moment, sparking conversation while building lasting audience loyalty. Over the years, Junglee Pictures has built a bold and impactful filmography including Talvar (2015), Badhaai Ho (2018), Raazi (2018), Badhaai Do (2022), and Doctor G (2022), films that consistently turn unconventional narratives into both critical and commercial successes.



With a passionate team driven by a deep love for cinema and a mission to champion transformative narratives, the studio isn’t just producing films, it’s shaping culture, conversations, and the future of Indian filmmaking.



With Junglee Pictures, the most exciting chapters are still being written!

