What was BLACKPINK’s Lisa’s audition song at YG Entertainment? BIGBANG's Taeyang spills beans

On April 25, 2023, BIGBANG's Taeyang released his long-awaited album, ‘Down to Earth’. ‘Shoong,’ one of the album's songs, includes BLACKPINK's Lisa, and fans couldn't get enough of the two captivating idols performing together.

Lisa’s audition song that stood out

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Taeyang revealed his thoughts on BLACKPINK Lisa’s audition song. Aside from their cooperation, which went off "without a hitch," Taeyang revealed that he saw Lisa test for YG Entertainment when she first visited South Korea many years ago. "One special thing is that when Lisa first came to YG, literally when she first came to Korea, I was there working on music and ended up watching her audition," he says.

Lisa, who had previously been the only person to pass the 2010 YG Entertainment auditions in Thailand, performed Justin Bieber's hit song "Baby." Taeyang explained, "At the time, she was a baby, a young child who had just arrived from Thailand. At the time, I told our CEO, 'I think she will do well no matter what’. It makes me glad to see her achieve such accomplishment."

Taeyang’s and Lisa’s collaboration

Fans of both Lisa and Taeyang went wild as soon as the collaboration performance video dropped and it fast started to trend. Lisa's fans were very happy with her, especially since she was able to come ‘full circle’ in her collaborations with Taeyang. Lisa had previously appeared in Taeyang's ‘RINGA LINGA’ music video. Years later, though, they were collaborating on a song and wowing netizens with their combined talent.

Taeyang also added, “Lisa, thankfully, responded OK immediately and stated that she wanted to be a part of the project no matter what.”

About Shoong performance video

Taeyang and Lisa can be seen in the 'Shoong' performance video performing the song's stylish choreography on a contemporary set lit up with pink and orange neon lights. Throughout the video, the duo shows off their remarkable dance skills, and their chemistry is evident. The images and dancing in the performance video are a wonderful accompaniment to the energetic and catchy track.

Taeyang's signature R&B sound is featured in the song, and Lisa's rap verse lends a unique flavour to the composition. The performance video has an athletic and sultry feel about it, which adds to the anticipation.

BLACKPINK Lisa’s undeniable talent and impressive performances not only earned her a spot in one of the biggest K-pop girl groups but also caught the attention of a seasoned artist like Taeyang.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: ASTRO’s Moonbin's passing: SEVENTEEN’s Woozi, Wonwoo and DK pen heartfelt messages for late friend