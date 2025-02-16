What was Kim Sae Ron's last Instagram post before tragic death at 24? Looking back at attempts to update fans

Warning: Mention of death

Kim Sae Ron was found dead at her home in Seoul on Sunday afternoon, February 16, as per police's statement to Sports Seoul. While investigation about what exactly led to the 24-year-old's death is still underway, netizens are revisiting the actress' social media accounts to remember her journey. On Instagram, Kim Sae Ron made her last post about 4 weeks ago, sharing a photo of herself looking at the camera.

The last post, made on January 18, 2025 marked her first Instagram post in the new year. In the image, she could be seen dressed in warm clothing, a black sweater, with luscious black hair cascading down her back. It could be determined if the photo was recent as the actress' penultimate post showed her in much shorter hair. However that was from over a year ago, in December 2023. In the photo, Kim Sae Ron's hands can be seen adorned with bead bracelets, usually shared among friends, as she stared right into the lens.

Choosing no words but just a blue heart in the caption, the famed child actor gave no hints about what was on her mind. Check out the post below.

So far, it has become known that she had recently changed her name to Kim Ah Im and was planning her return to the entertainment industry. Moreover, Kim Sae Ron was also thinking of opening a cafe with her friends, after having managed one in July last year. The source who shared this, also expressed to EDaily that there was no way to expect what was going on with the actor or guess that she would pass away so suddenly.

Meanwhile, Kim Sae Ron was born in 2000 and made her acting debut in 2009, following which she earned praise for her roles in films like A Brand New Life and The Man From Nowhere. Her K-drama chops include roles in Hi! School: Love On, Secret Healer, The Great Shaman Ga Dooshim, and more recently, Bloodhounds.