What were BTS members' reactions when their friends left BIGHIT MUSIC? Former trainees reveal

BTS' global popularity today is so immense that it's difficult to imagine they started from scratch with a financially struggling agency. It's safe to say that they not only built the legacy of BIGHIT MUSIC but also played a pivotal role in creating the HYBE empire.

However, BTS didn't begin with just the seven members we know today. The company was actively training numerous young talents, searching for the perfect lineup for the group. According to BTS' book, Beyond The Story, BIGHIT MUSIC made a tough decision to release all trainees to redirect their limited resources towards BTS' debut. Among those trainees were Kim Jihoon and Hwan Jihwan, who had to let go of their dreams of becoming idols. In an interview with Korea Now, they shared their story and shed light on how BTS members reacted when they received the news of their departure.

Kim Jihoon and Hwan Jihwan talk about leaving BIGHIT

During their recent conversation with Korea Now, Kim Jihoon and Hwan Jihwan shared candid insights into their emotions when they had to leave the trainee life behind. Kim Jihoon revealed that at the time of their departure, BIGHIT MUSIC was letting go of trainees almost every week, and he wasn't particularly surprised to be among them. He explained, "You have to keep upgrading yourself to prove that, but I've been stuck since I was a trainee and I was frustrated by that. so when the company said that to me (About laying him off), I accepted it very easily."

Kim Jihoon also mentioned Jungkook, pointing out that witnessing Jungkook's exceptional talent made him realize that he wouldn't be able to reach that level of skill. This realization played a significant role in making it easier for him to accept BIGHIT's decision to release him from the trainee program.

Hwang Jihwan shared a similar perspective regarding his departure from BIGHIT as a trainee. He disclosed that the agency had primarily focused on his vocal training, leading him to believe that he might not have been destined to be a part of BTS, but possibly placed in another group that the company had in mind. Therefore, when BTS eventually debuted, it became apparent that he would be leaving BIGHIT MUSIC, likely due to the company reallocating all its resources and attention to BTS' debut.

BTS Members' reactions towards Kim Jihoon and Hwan Jihwan’s departure

Kim Jihoon shared a touching anecdote about the reaction of the BTS members when they learned about his departure from BIGHIT. Despite not informing anyone about his situation, RM somehow learned of it. Kim Jihoon and RM had developed a close friendship during the year he trained at BIGHIT. When Kim Jihoon was at a dance practice, RM walked in and asked if he was going to leave. It was evident that RM was quite upset upon hearing the news, as he had already bid farewell to numerous trainee friends during that period. Given their close friendship, it was an even more painful experience for RM.

In Kim's own words: "Namjoon opened the door first. He asked me if I was quitting. I think he was very upset at that time. Namjoon was there for two years. He had to see many friends leaving, and I was with him 24/7, so it was more heartbreaking." Hwang also mentioned that when he received the news, all of his trainee friends, which presumably included some of the original BTS members, offered him comfort and support during that challenging time.

While the path of idol life didn't unfold for these two trainees, they have indeed made their mark in their respective professional fields. Hwang has carved out a career as a vocal trainer at prestigious institutes, while Kim has gained recognition and success as a fitness trainer.

