What will be SM Entertainment's new boy group's name? Fans find agency's digital traces for evidence

SM Entertainment's new boy group which is not a part of NCT is rumored to be named RIIZE. Netizens connected dots while tracing SM Entertainment's digital footprints. According to Korean media outlets, the new boy group including Shotaro, Sungchan, Eunseok, and Seunghan is almost in the final stage of filming their music video. Excited to see the new group, Fans have speculated the name of their group.

SM Entertainment's new boy group's name is RIIZE?

Fans speculate the new name of the SM Entertainment group to be RIIZE. According to the netizens, SM Entertainment applied for a trademark of the name RIIZE and an Instagram account of the same name is seen to be using SM Entertainment's company email. Fans have already started to trend the hashtag #RIIZEiscoming on Twitter to express their excitement. Many fans have also come up with meanings for the name which says, "Rise and Realize". Fans seem extremely excited for the new boy group and have already started preparing a grand welcome on the internet for them. SM Entertainment has not yet confirmed the name of the group.

SM Entertainment's new boy group

Previously it was reported that Sungchan and Shotaro the ex-members of NCT would join Eunseok and Seunghan who were introduced through SM Rookies for the new group. SM Entertainment briefly responded that they were filming the music video for their debut and were in the final stage of the preparations. The Agency will be releasing a schedule for the new group soon.

Where have you seen Sungchan, Shotaro, Eunseok, and Seunghan together before?

Sungchan, Shotaro, Eunseok, and Seunghan performed 'Outro: Dream Routine' in 2022. They received a positive response from fans at the SMTown concert hosted at Suwon World Cup Stadium and Tokyo Dome in Japan. This new boy group of SM Entertainment is creating a buzz as they will be the first boy group under the same label which is not an NCT unit. This is one of the major reasons why they are dubbed as 'K-pop's major expectations' by K-pop fans.

