What will Byeon Woo Seok's role with IU be like in Wife of a 21st Century Prince? Lovely Runner star REVEALS

Byeon Woo Seok is making waves in the South Korean industry! From Record of Youth to 20th Century Girl and Lovely Runner, he has captivated audiences with his talent and charm. Now, he’s gearing up for his next big project, Wife of a 21st Century Prince, alongside IU. The actor recently shared an exciting update about his character, hinting at a fresh and intriguing role.

Lovely Runner actor revealed to Elle Korea, “As soon as I read the script, I immediately felt that I wanted to take on this project.” Teasing his transformation in the series, he added, “I hope viewers will look forward to seeing a new side of Byeon Woo Seok that I haven’t shown before. I’m personally very excited as well.”

He shared that he is elated with the love he received from the audience due to his past projects, which helped him become a recognisable face in the industry and plans to continue to do different kinds of roles to explore more.

MBC’s new drama, Wife of a 21st Century Prince, is a romantic story set in an alternative version of South Korea, where a constitutional monarchy still exists. The plot follows the love story of chaebol heiress Sung Hee Joo, who, despite her immense wealth, lacks noble status. On the other hand, Lee Ahn, the King’s second son, has royal lineage but lacks power or wealth.

IU steps into the role of Sung Hee Joo, the ambitious and sharp-minded second daughter of Korea’s most powerful conglomerate family. Despite her beauty and fortune, Sung Hee Joo lacks noble status. As she navigates the complexities of family expectations and societal pressures, she unexpectedly forms a bond with Prince Lee Ahn. This unforeseen connection challenges her preconceived notions and sets her on a journey that will change her life in ways she never imagined.

IU’s character Sung Hee Joo will cross paths with Byeon Woo Seok’s Lee Ahn, who will change his thoughts and perspective on life. MBC is planning to release this new romantic K-drama by the end of 2025.