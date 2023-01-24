What will Lee Min Ho’s 2023 look like? Pachinko star gives a peek at his upcoming plans
With Ask the Stars, also starring Gong Hyo Jin, hitting the screens in 2023, it seems to be a fully packed year for the Hallyu superstar.
Actor Lee Min Ho has been the man behind multiple super famous K-dramas, driving the interest in Hallyu at the front seat for a while now. Be his roles in ‘Boys Over Flowers’, ‘The Heirs’ or ‘The Legend of the Blue Sea’, which set precedence for his takeover or his recent portrayals in ‘The King: Eternal Monarch’ or ‘Pachinko’, which have kept the fans on their toes, whatever he touches becomes famous.
Lee Min Ho in 2023
The actor is set to make his small screen return 3 years after the release of ‘The King: Eternal Monarch’. He has since worked on ‘Pachinko’ which was an OTT exclusive but earned him global praise. According to updates shared by his agency, MYM Entertainment, the actor’s new year looks just as packed.
Revealing the 2023 projects of Lee Min Ho, it was shared that the shooting for ‘When the Stars Gossip’, also known as ‘Ask the Stars’, is still underway as the actor passionately lives out the role of Gong Ryong, the OB-GYN enroute space for a tourist visit. Gong Hyo Jin stars as the female lead Eve Kim who is an astronaut. The two develop feelings in one of the most unique places and their differing personalities will play out on the show. A lot of attention is being paid to the shooting thanks to its humongous budget. As it is being called a romantic comedy, fans are curious about the chemistry between the two famed actors who have displayed keen friendship so far.
Pachinko season 2
The second thing on Lee Min Ho’s list this year is the filming for season 2 of the K-drama ‘Pachinko’ which is set to go under production soon. Playing the role of Koh Han Su, the former lover of Sunja (played by Kim Min Ha and Youn Yuh Jung), he earned a lot of applause for his portrayal. It was considered to be one of the best roles of his career so far and the actor is set to revive it in the upcoming edition of the popular novel-adapted show.
Which project of Lee Min Ho are you looking forward to in 2023?
