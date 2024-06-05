What would be Park Bo Gum's last-ever message for fans? Wonderland star gets teary eyed talking about death

Actor Park Bo Gum, in a heartfelt moment on Jang Do Yeon's Salon Drip 2, shared what would his last message for fans be if he were no longer in this world. Expressing gratitude and love, he teared up, showcasing his sincere and sensitive nature. Netizens were moved by his genuine personality.

Park Bo Gum’s message for fans he shared on Salon Drip 2

In an unexpected turn of events during an interview on Episode 43 of Jang Do Yeon's Salon Drip 2, actor Park Bo Gum opened up about a deeply emotional hypothetical scenario. The question posed by Jang Do Yeon was what he would say to those who miss him if he were no longer in this world, prompted a heartfelt response from the Wonderland star.

Expressing his gratitude to his fans and loved ones, Park Bo Gum tearfully conveyed his appreciation, saying, "Thank you! You're doing great!" and offering words of encouragement. His emotional response moved both Jang Do Yeon and viewers alike.

As Park Bo Gum's tears flowed, Jang Do Yeon, visibly concerned, apologized for unintentionally making him cry. However, she also noted his remarkable ability to express his emotions openly, acknowledging his genuine nature.

Despite the tears, Park Bo Gum continued to express his feelings, emphasizing his gratitude for the love he had received. He touched upon the difficulty of fully expressing emotions at times, underscoring his sincerity and vulnerability.

Advertisement

Watch the heartfelt moment here:

This heartfelt moment showcased Park Bo Gum's kindness, sensitivity, and genuine personality, earning admiration from netizens for his wholesome demeanor. It served as a poignant reminder of the depth of his emotions and the sincerity of his connections with those around him.

More details about upcoming movie Wonderland

Wonderland is a South Korean science fiction romantic drama directed by Kim Taeyong, featuring an ensemble cast including Bae Suzy, Park Bo Gum, Jung Yu Mi, Choi Woo Shik, and Tang Wei. The film revolves around an innovative artificial intelligence called Wonderland, which enables individuals to reunite with departed loved ones through simulated video calls.

Released on June 5th, 2024, the story follows characters like flight attendant Jeong In and grieving mother Bai Li as they navigate the complexities of love and loss in a technologically advanced world.

ALSO READ: Park Bo Gum reveals what Lovely Runner's Byeon Woo Seok said about Wonderland; reminisces Record of Youth days