What would Kim Hye Yoon and Byeon Woo Seok gift each other? Lovely Runner stars reveal thoughtful ideas

Lovely Runner’s Kim Hye Yoon and Byeon Woo Seok recently shared what is that one thing they would love to gift each other if given the chance. Both actors play the lead roles in Lovely Runner, a drama adapted from a popular web novel and written by Lee Si Eun, the author of True Beauty.

It is a captivating time-travel romance narrative centered around the question: “What would you do if you could save your ultimate bias?” Kim Hye Yoon portrays Im Sol, a loyal fan deeply affected by the tragic passing of her favorite idol, Ryu Sun Jae (played by Byeon Woo Seok), who travels back in time to change his fate.

Kim Hye Yoon and Byeon Woo Seok share gift ideas for each other

In the behind-the-scenes video of Lovely Runner, Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon were posed with the question of what one thing they would give each other if they could. Without hesitation, they both immediately knew their answer. After a brief discussion on who would speak first, they decided to say it simultaneously, counting down together before revealing their chosen gifts.

Byeon Woo Seok chose perfume and Kim Hye Yoon chose chocolates. When Kim Hye Yoon jokingly asked Byeon Woo Seok if he chose perfume because she smells bad, he quickly clarified his choice. He explained that he uses a new perfume for each project he works on, so he thought it would be a thoughtful gift since the recipient might appreciate it.

Kim Hye Yoon then disclosed her choice of chocolates, teasingly noting that Byeon Woo Seok seems like he needs a sugar boost. This revelation tied back to Byeon Woo Seok's previous mention on You Quiz on the Block, where he shared that Kim Hye Yoon often brought chocolates and snacks to the set, recognizing his tendency to feel low on energy easily. It all came together, making her choice quite fitting.

More about Lovely Runner

Recently, Lovely Runner concluded its broadcast with its final episode airing on May 28th. The series wrapped up on a high note, achieving its highest viewership ratings throughout its entire run.

According to Nielsen Korea, the last episode of Lovely Runner achieved an average nationwide viewership rating of 5.8 percent. This reflects a 0.5 percent improvement from its preceding episode, establishing a new personal best for the drama.

The series also celebrated its finale with a live viewing event held in Seoul on May 28, 2024 with a staggering crowd showcasing how huge a hit the series was not only in South Korea but globally. The main stars of the show, including Byeon Woo Seok, Kim Hye Yoon, Song Geon Hee, Lee Seung Hyub, Moon Xion, Yang Hyuk, and Heo Hyeong Gyu, were present at the event, gracing the stage with their presence.

During the event, they shared anecdotes about their favorite scenes from the time-slip rom-com K-drama, reflecting on moments that left a lasting impact on them.

