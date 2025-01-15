‘What’s happening…’: Yoo Yeon Seok shocked by When the Phone Rings OST track titled Say My Name fame

Yoo Yeon Seok has gained immense popularity for his role in When the Phone Rings and has gone on to attract many new fans. Moreover, he has also sung the OST track Say My Name. With the amount of positive feedback for the song, the actor is much surprised and expresses it through posts on social media.

On January 15, 2025, Yoo Yeon Seok took to Instagram and posted screenshots on the story sections of his song from When the Phone Rings, performing well on the music chart. Say My Name ranked 7th on the Billboard World Digital Song Sales which took the actor by surprise. He captioned the post with, “What's happening here?” and in the next image, he said, “Tell me, how I can not be surprised.” On January 4, 2024, the last OST track, titled Say My Name from the show, was released for the finale episode.

With When the Phone Rings, Yoo Yeon Seok, alongside Chae Soo Bin, achieved significant popularity among K-drama fans. Based on the web novel The Number You Have Dialed by Geon Eomul Nyeo, this story explores the complex and distant marriage of Baek Sa Eon and Hong Hui Ju. In addition to Yoo Yeon Seok and Chae Soo Bin in the lead roles, the show features Heo Nam Jun, Jang Gyuri, Han Jae Yi, and more.

Moreover, Yoo Yeon Seok will embark on a fan concert tour called THE SECRET CODE: Y. The tour kicks off on January 18, 2024, in Seoul, South Korea, before moving to international destinations, including stops in Bangkok on March 1, 2024; Hong Kong on March 8, 2024; Tokyo on March 15, 2024; and Taipei on March 22, 2024.

