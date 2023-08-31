What's in BTS' fridge? Throwback to when Jin and Jimin revealed Korean superstars' living habits

BTS members Jin and Jimin appeared on a South Korean variety show together where they revealed what they used to keep in the refrigerator back in 2017. Guests were surprised to hear some revelations made by the Astronaut singer about his fellow members and their habit of keeping certain things in their fridges.

Jin revealed BTS kept more cosmetics than food in their fridge

On the episode aired on October 31, 2017, Jin and Jimin were present as guests on the show called Please Take Care of My Refrigerator. On the show, the singer revealed what kind of things they could find in their fridge. The Like Crazy singer revealed that he was genuinely unaware that the hosts would actually bring in the refrigerator on the set of the show. Jin also jokingly revealed that he got a call from the maknae Jungkook asking the whereabouts of their fridge. He went ahead and said that the members usually kept more cosmetics than food in their fridge. Many times they even removed food to keep their beauty products. When the hosts opened the fridge the first thing they pointed out was pear juice which was enjoyed by Jimin.

BTS' manager's taste is their taste?

The singer laughed saying that all the juices were picked by their manager. Jin jokingly revealed that it has always been the manager's choice and the members eventually adapted to it. While looking at the singers using packed side dishes in their fridge, former H.O.T member Tony Ahn asked them if they would like to eat the Kimchi his mom makes and they happily said yes. Many other things like frozen dumplings, chicken breast sausage, alcohol, and more were found in their fridge. Jin caught everyone's attention with his witty answers making them burst into laughter, while fans praised Jimin's adorable behavior.

BTS' recent activities

BTS member Jin is currently serving in the military as an active soldier, adhering to his mandatory duties towards the nation. He was last spotted at SUGA's concert on August 6 with fellow members RM and J-Hope. Meanwhile, in recently released content, Jimin was surprised by SUGA during his fan sign call which made fans laugh given his hilarious behavior.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: BTS’ Jin drops a special message for ARMY Day; Singer says 'Don’t forget this handsome face'