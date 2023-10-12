What's next for Ahyeon in BABYMONSTER? YG Entertainment’s latest update amid speculation

YG Entertainment’s upcoming girl group BABYMONSTER has fueled excitement among the fans. The central point of discussion revolves around whether Aheyon will be part of the group. In the midst of this, YG Entertainment has formally updated the fans with the launch date for its highly anticipated girl group BABYMONSTER debut via a short notice shared on their official social media platform.

YG Entertainment provides the latest update on BABYMONSTER

BABYMONSTER, a fresh girl group that would mark YG Entertainment's return to the girl group industry after a seven-year absence since BLACKPINK's 2016 debut, had been in the works for some time. Reportedly, the group members for the girl group were decided through a cutthroat survival show. The conclusion of the show marked the selection of Ruka, Pharita, Asa, Ahyeon, Haram, Rora, and Chikita. YG Entertainment recently updated the fans with the debut schedule of the rookie group. They clarified that last-minute adjustments were made in an effort to find the ideal track, which is what caused the delay. But now that all the planning is done, the group is ready to start filming the music video towards the end of October. As of right now, November is the official release date for BABYMONSTER.

Will BABYMONSTER debut without Ahyeon?

Recently, there were rumors that Ahyeon might not be part of the fixed lineup when the group makes its big debut in November this year. These rumors started when only six members attended BLACKPINK's BORN PINK World Tour grand finale concert as fans. Curious fans soon took to the social media handles to spread the news which caused a big rumor. Notably, Ahyeon has remained a popular choice among the viewers during the BABYMONSTER survival program. The final lineup of BABYMONSTER wasn't mentioned by YG in its most recent announcement either. However, a representative informed JTBC that Ahyeon will debut in the final lineup.

More about BABYMONSTER

BABYMONSTER also known as Baemon is a 7 member girl group ready to debut under YG Entertainment. The multinational group has members from countries like Korea, Japan and Thailand. Yang Hyun Suk, the founder of YG Entertainment, teamed with Lee Su Hyun of AKMU, Kang Seung Yoon of Winner, and Lee Seung Hoon to decide the final line-up. BABY MONSTER released their pre-debut track Dream on May 14, 2023.

