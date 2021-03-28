WHEEIN comeback, KINO’s Life Goes On cover, YG stock decline & more: Daily highlights you might have missed

There’s a lot that went down on March 28. While the bigger news was always right in our face, here are some other news of the K-Pop industry you might have missed out on.

Every single day, news of an upcoming drama with popular faces, comeback, solo projects, collabs, breaking records, etc. come up. The artists with the bigger names take all the glory (as they should too) and sometimes dominate over other stories. Through this, we’re giving you a short glimpse of news of the artists that you should know, in case you missed it out.

A day is enough for many things and wonders to happen! So let’s start!

MAMAMOO’s WHEEIN confirms prepping for solo comeback

Another day, another upcoming comeback! This comeback will be her second album after her debut single album, Soar. It’s supposed to be released sometime in April. The agency confirmed that WHEEIN is preparing for the comeback.

Run On’s Im Si Wan offered a lead role in an upcoming action drama

Member of the group ZE:A who rose to fame with the sports drama Run on, is in discussion for a lead role in Wavve’s original action-revenge drama titled ‘Tracer’. If accepted, he will be playing the role of a newly appointed team leader of the National Tax Service team.

PENTAGON covered ITZY’s ‘Not Shy’; KINO covers BTS’ Life Goes On

MDromeda, MBC’s YouTube channel, released a video of the group PENTAGON’s cover for ITZY’s ‘Not Shy’ with their own special touch! They turned the groovy, funky song to an edgy rock band music! Dressed up in black leather jackets, the boy looked incredible covering the song! After ‘Not Shy’, KINO poured his heart out into covering their sunbae BTS’ latest track, ‘Life Goes On’ with his melodious voice! Check out the video here.

Stocks drop of SBS and YG Entertainment after ‘Joseon Exorcist’ gets cancelled

YG and SBS’ latest drama got pulled in a nastry controversy just 4 days after its release and due to public demand, it had to be cancelled. The drama was 80% completed and the production suffered huge losses as the investors pulled out their money too after the controversy. Their aggregate market value fell down by 71.6 billion won by March 26, from March 22, the day of the drama’s premiere, according to The Korea Exchange. YG’s basically declined 5.63 percent and SBS’s by 5.24 percent.

Stay tuned with Pinkvilla for more updates! Check us out on Instagram and Twitter for latest updates and more Korean content.

Credits :WHEEIN Instagram

Share your comment ×