The Wheel of Time Twitter Review: Netizens HAIL the series; Call it a 'must watch'

The much-anticipated epic fantasy web series The Wheel of Time has already debuted on Amazon Prime Video, with many Netizens already leaving reviews after binge-watching the first three episodes. Many people are calling the Rosamund Pike-starrer, which is based on Robert Jordan's classic fantasy book series of the same name, "so good," while others say that the series is a "must-watch."

However, the three episodes, which were published today, are reported to be filled with action, magic, and exciting moments, with Josha Stradowski, Marcus Rutherford, Zoe Robins, Madeleine Madden, Barney Harris, and Daniel Henney playing crucial parts. Meanwhile, the first season's remaining episodes will be available weekly until December 24, 2021. Meanwhile, Twitteratis were quick enough to binge-watch the episodes and drop in their comments, with one calling the cast 'perfect' as well as shedding light on the "controversial" changes. Without revealing too much, scroll down to see what netizens thought of the highly-anticipated series.

Check out the reactions below:

Dawwwumm that show is beautiful he horses! The views! All cast even the extras! So much hope after the first episode.

Please, #TheWheelOfTime don’t ruin my childhood! Fingers crossed — jigaretta (@jigaretta) November 19, 2021

Today is a glorious day. It's a beginning we've been awaiting for ages. Not the beginning though... just a beginning. The first three episodes of #TheWheelOfTime were fantastic! — Fantology (@fantology_books) November 19, 2021

I don't care about the changes, so far I'm loving it. #TheWheelOfTime — Vera (@verabook91) November 19, 2021

I thought that @TheWheelOfTime did a great job of adapting #TheWheelOfTime!! I think we all need to embrace that this is a new turning of the Wheel. — Nadezhda al’Lanahrin (@therealnadezhda) November 19, 2021

For fantasy lovers and more, this show seems like a must-watch so far. This scene in particular was great. #TheWheelOfTime https://t.co/B1rBycwCpe — WilT, MA (@WitAndWiticism) November 19, 2021

I’ve watched all 3 episodes!

- Barney is INCREDIBLE as Mat

- I don’t mind the Perrin changes

- Love Rand and Nynaeve

- Liandrin has had 2 scenes and my god she is FIERCE

- Shadar Logoth was everything I wanted it to be

- WHERE THE HELL WAS ELYAS?! #TheWheelOfTime — Rebecca (@R3BECCAK) November 19, 2021

Just finished the third episode of #TheWheelOfTime Fantastic stuff, so far. The cast is perfect, and the "controversial" changes were fine by me. I can't wait for the next episode. #WoT #TwitterOfTime #WheelOfTime — Alistair Geddes (@AlistairGeddes) November 19, 2021

I took today off work to watch the first three episodes of The Wheel Of Time. I loved it. So happy. I have no objectivity. Seeing the characters I love on screen and how beautifully the seeds of who they become are planted was everything. #TheWheelOfTime — Paul Herrett-Thorp (@twtrlesspaul) November 19, 2021

