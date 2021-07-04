When 2PM's Taecyeon FORGOT that Chansung & Nichkhun were filming for their special cameos in Vincenzo

2PM’s Chansung brought a joking complaint against Taecyeon regarding his cameo in the drama Vincenzo. Read on to find out.

2PM's much-awaited comeback after five years has paid off as the music video for the title track, Make It crossed 10 million views on 30th June, merely 2 days post-release. The members are certainly in a celebratory mode as they have been making frequent appearances on variety shows, warming their fandom's hearts. And of course, guesting on variety shows means exciting revelations! 2PM members recently made an appearance on JTBC's Ask Us Anything and well, the members had some serious tea to spill.

Chansung shared a rather interesting anecdote regarding Nichkhun and his cameo in Taecyeon's drama Vincenzo. Taecyeon played the main antagonist, Jang Han Seok the CEO of Babel Group opposite Song Joong Ki's Vincenzo Cassano. Chansung revealed that Taecyeon requested them to make a special appearance on his drama Vincenzo. Chansung and Nichkhun agreed to the cameo roles. However, when they reached the set Taecyeon was nowhere to be found, even Song Joong Ki had no idea about his whereabouts! When Chansung called Taecyeon he revealed he was on Jeju Island for another shoot and completely forgot about Chansung and Nichkhun's cameo!

Well, the situation did get a bit sticky but the members handled it well. Taecyeon promised to take Chansung and Nichkhun for golfing to compensate for this goof up! The show's hosts joked that maybe the next time they can do the same with Taecyeon and show him how he feels. Well, the golf ball is in Chansung and Nichkhun's course now!

