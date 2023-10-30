When BTS’ Jin, V, and SUGA left J-Hope at gas station, making him scold Jimin for betrayal

When it comes to teasing each other, BTS never holds back. There is no difference between the Maknae or Hyung line when it comes to pranking their fellow members, even if it means abandoning them in a foreign land. What’s better than watching BTS' In the SOOP to relive these hilarious moments? From leaving J-Hope at the gas station to abandoning Jin in the woods, Jungkook being pranked by Jin and so on, their fun banter remains timeless. Well, here is one such incident where ARMYs were both laughing heartily at the joke and feeling sorry for J-Hope.

When BTS left J-Hope at the gas station

The incident dates back to 2019 when BTS dropped the fourth season of their Bon Voyage series. It was a reality show where members traveled to other nations and engaged in various sports and activities. It all started with the oldest Jin, the mastermind of the prank. The plan was to play a trick on J-Hope by leaving him at the gas station while the rest hopped in the car after refueling. J-Hope went inside to get a refund amount but, when he came back, he found himself all alone—absolutely no one in sight. He was left in a foreign place with no sign of his fellow members. At first, he couldn't believe everyone had left him, but he realized it soon. If there was a face to describe the feeling of being betrayed, J-Hope's expression said it all. Suga even made fun of Jin for how cruel the joke was, but they still went along with it. Jin, on the other hand, couldn't stop laughing. But, the member who got all the scolding was Jimin.

When J-Hope scolded Jimin for leaving him at the gas station

J-Hope who was about to hitchhike, finally called Jimin. He cutely asked him about what was going on and after listening to his giggle, he ended up playfully scolding him, as he least expected such a prank from him. When Jin, V, and Suga came back, they insisted on pulling him to sit with them, but J-Hope ended up switching cars. He settled down next to Jimin, but not before giving him a playful scolding. Just like a child, Jimin snuggled closer, trying to make up for the prank.

Check out the throwback moment!

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat