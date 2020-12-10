When BTS’ RM hinted about teaming up with Ariana Grande for new song: We always want to collaborate with her

We’re looking back at the time when South Korean rock band BTS hinted at a collaboration with American pop sensation Ariana Grande.

BTS and Ariana Grande are two of the world's biggest artists, so the thought of them teaming up for a song has both their fandoms in a total frenzy. While rumours of a collab have been swirling as early as May 2019, fans were more convinced than ever in September that they've got something in the works. On September 20, Jungkook streamed live on YouTube, and one detail about the eight-minute clip has fans theorizing BTS' Jungkook and Ariana Grande are collaborating.

The video showed Jungkook recording something in the studio, but in an effort to prevent any spoilers, most of the audio was muted. One of the only sounds Jungkook kept in could be found around the 3:11 mark. It was just him singing "yeah" over and over again. Later on, Jungkook asked if the "yeah" was the main part of the song, and someone in the background could be heard saying, "No, it's not. That's Seokjin's part."

On September 15, Grande shared a video in the studio that included a snippet of a vocal harmony. After listening to Grande and Jungkook's previews side by side, fans felt the melodies were similar. Of course, fans didn't think it was a coincidence they posted their teasers days apart from each other. They were convinced a collab was happening, and Jungkook playing Grande's music in the background of his stream was another hint at their team-up.

If the collab is real, fans have a few ideas of when they can expect it. First, Jungkook said he's got a mixtape coming soon, so that's a possibility. Second, BTS is releasing another album before 2020 ends, so fans think it's likely it will drop in the next couple of months. It isn't a stretch to think Grande and BTS are working on something together. They're both huge fans of each other, and on the 2020 Grammys red carpet in January, RM even revealed they caught up while practising for their performances. "Ariana's practising next to our big studio and she said she wanted to see our rehearsal and what we're doing, and we showed her...and we saw hers, so we know what she's doing tonight and it's the greatest," RM told Entertainment Tonight.

While speaking to Billboard on the Grammys red carpet, RM also had this to say about Grande: "We always want to collaborate with Ariana. She's one of the best."

