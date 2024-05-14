When BTS' RM was the perfect gentleman to friend Ailee at award show; Here's how he stopped her from falling

BTS consistently demonstrates excellent manners, which become especially apparent in their interactions with female fans, idols, and others. From posing for photos to being mindful of where and how they place their hands, they show great care.

They willingly give away their own drinks, offer their seats, and respect personal space. BTS members have consistently shown immense respect for others. One notable instance of this was BTS’ RM’s interaction with singer Ailee.

BTS’ RM helps Ailee down the stairs

BTS' RM and Ailee have garnered much attention from fans who enjoy shipping them, as the duo has been frequently spotted together hosting and MCing various events. Ailee has been notably sweet and welcoming towards RM, and in return, RM has consistently shown respect towards Ailee.

Their exceptional chemistry was on full display during their hosting duties at KCONUSA in 2016. Additionally, RM showcased his gentleman side by assisting Ailee down the stairs, holding her hand to ensure her safety due to her high heels, preventing any potential mishaps like her falling down. Fans were moved by this gesture and appreciated RM’s kind behavior.

Ailee has been an avid supporter of BTS for quite some time. In an interview, she expressed how BTS has paved the way for Korean artists in the western world, highlighting her pride as a K-pop artist. In 2020, Ailee made an appearance on Eric Nam’s podcast, where she was surprised by a fan question about her BTS bias.

During the January 6 episode of the K-Pop Daebak w/ Eric Nam podcast, Ailee hesitated before sharing her bias, expressing her concerns about answering. Eventually, she hinted at her bias by describing her admiration for his voice and singing style. It was Jimin.

Ailee elaborated on her choice, praising Jimin's voice for its captivating quality and seductive charm. She found his vocal delivery to be exceptional, particularly noting his ability to execute vocals and falsettos with precision and brilliance. To her, Jimin stands out as an incredible vocalist whose talent leaves a lasting impression.

Aliee reveals her boyfriend

On May 14, Ailee's agency, A2Z Entertainment, officially confirmed her relationship by revealing her mystery non-celebrity boyfriend. The lucky individual is Choi Si Hoon, known for being a part of dating reality show Single's Inferno Season 1. Ailee had hinted at their relationship earlier and now it's official. Moreover, she also shared plans for marriage in the near future. The couple is anticipated to tie the knot next year.

Choi Si Hoon is not only recognized for his appearance on Single's Inferno but has also showcased his acting skills in various K-dramas and films. This reveal has also dismissed previous speculations about Ailee dating a businessman.

