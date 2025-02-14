When BTS' SUGA surprised fans on Valentine's Day with first-ever Agust D, D-Day World Tour announcement

BTS member SUGA is known for his lowkey and laid-back demeanor, having a personality with many unexplored layers. In an industry where most artists are known for sharing TMI with fans, an introverted SUGA likes to keep things to himself. Even the announcement of his first-ever solo world tour was shared with fans in an unusual manner. On this Valentine's Day, many fans are reminiscing about the incident that occurred two years ago.

On February 13, 2023, Min Yoongi, known by his stage names SUGA and AgustD, came live on Weverse to interact with fans. He talked about random things for a long while until the clock struck 12 (KST), and he quietly put up the announcement of his upcoming solo tour– his first-ever Agust D, D-Day World Tour. The tour took place from April 26, 2024, and will end on June 24, 2025. Fans were stunned at the sudden notice without any prior hints. He read the fan comments and smiled brightly, saying, "surprise announcement," but little did he know he was in for a surprise, too.

As it was 12 at midnight, it was practically the next day, that is, Valentine's Day. However, SUGA, who is mostly detached from such worldly affairs, was not aware of the fact. He expressed shock at the fact that he actually revealed his solo tour plans on February 14. He told the fans that he came to know about it through their comments and quickly did an internet search to know about the significance of that day. The BTS ARMY was delighted to see his genuine enthusiasm and eagerness to learn more about something they had shared with him.

Advertisement

The fans also asked him if he received chocolates for Valentine's Day. He replied that he didn't receive any and wasn't even aware of the day. He further said that no one around him mentioned it either. It might be because, in South Korea, White Day is considered the day of love. It is celebrated on March 14 in a similar manner to Valentine's.