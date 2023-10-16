When BTS' V channeled Twilight's Jasper, leaving Jimin and Jungkook baffled in baseball game

BTS’ maknae line is the goofiest among all. Be it their live session, Weverse interaction or just a candid appearance, the trio when put together can be the most entertaining. Fans always find delight in watching them doing the most random things. And, what's the better place to get a hold of such moments other than their variety shows? Recalling the time when BTS’ V, Jimin, and Jungkook made fans go rofl over the recreation of the American TV series Twilight’s famous baseball scene.

When BTS' V, Jungkook and Jimin recreated a Twilight moment

Run BTS and In The Soop have so far remained one of the most entertaining gateways for the fandom. Jimin, V, and Jungkook recreated the famous baseball scene from Twilight in the 6th episode of BTS: In The Soop. This scene is especially important for those who are unfamiliar with the series because it marks Bella's first interaction with the Cullen vampire family.

Well, Jimin takes up the role of Alice and skillfully portrays the high kick when pitching. And V slips into Jasper's shoe showing his expertise in bat twirling. Though V might have missed the shot, it certainly struck a chord with fans' hearts. And Jungkook? Well, fans just assumed he was Catherine, in his most stylish apparel running to catch the ball. The original baseball scene from Twilight was hardly a two-minute-long saga but became one of the fan favorites. So, it might be safe to assume that the maknae line is also quite obsessed with this sequence. Well, fans got to enjoy both of them so, it's a win-win condition.

BTS’ V, Jungkook, and Jimin’s recent activities

On the work front, all three youngest members of BTS’ are basking in the success of their solo albums and tracks. Jimin’s Face, V’s Layover, and Jungkook’s digital singles (Seven Feat Latto) and 3D (Feat Jack Harlow) are dominating the global music scene. Jungkook is also set to release his debut album GOLDEN scheduled for November. Meanwhile, as per the BIGHIT MUSIC announcement, all the remaining members of the group including RM, Jungkook, Jimin, and V will soon join Jin, J-Hope, and Suga for South Korea’s mandatory military services. The schedule for the same will be made public by the end of this year.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Are BLACKPINK's Lisa and Rosé jumping ship to Columbia Records from YG Ent? Here’s why