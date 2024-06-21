BTS’ V creates unique plans when it comes to surprising his fans and during his solo debut, he defied all expectations. The artist took it upon himself to go on the streets, disguised in a teddy bear head to surprise the pedestrians with his special performance. However, only a few lucky ones had the opportunity to experience the magical moment.

Throwback to when BTS' V surprised fans with a secret performance

In September 2023, a video featuring BTS’ V was uploaded on the BANGTANG TV YouTube channel, which showcased the artist embarking on a fun journey in the streets of Korea. However, the special twist was that he cosplayed himself as a teddy bear and approached people to invite them to watch a special performance by an artist by the name of Vee. Many people were shocked by the interaction and refused to follow the strange man (which is quite understandable).

After many rejections, a couple of people decided to follow the man with a teddy bear head to watch the performance. As the audience sat on the chairs waiting for the artist, it was revealed that the singer was none other than BTS’ V, better known as Kim Taehyung. The people were visibly surprised to witness the K-pop idol up close. The few fortunate fans could not believe what they saw and remained flabbergasted throughout the performance. This fun experiment by V really showcased his openness to taking on different and fun challenges.

More about BTS' V

V or Kim Taehyung made his debut as a member of BTS alongside RM, J-Hope, Jimin, Jungkook, Jin, and Suga. In 2023, V officially debuted as a solo artist with the album Layover. The album was supported by pre-release singles titled Love Me Again and Rainy Day.

However, the artist is not active at the moment but he released various content for his fans to enjoy during his absence. From photoshoots to music videos, he kept various projects under wraps.

The artist was featured in the music video for IU’s latest song, Love Wins All, where he played the role of her love interest. Additionally, he also released an English digital single titled FRI(END)S along with the music video. The song quickly garnered much attention from fans and currently garnered over 200 million streams on Spotify.

